August Moon, a possessor of many names and numerous hats — real and metaphorical — led what one Virginia governor proclaimed to be a "remarkable and adventurous life."

Born on Aug. 7, 1937, as Alexander Randolph in the Blackwell neighborhood of South Richmond, he would go by "Little Red" and "Dickie Diamond." As a pompadoured recording artist known as "Mr. Wiggles," he would release a tribute to his hometown called "Homeboy." But his most enduring musical legacy is a 1976 track he wrote and produced with Tyrone Thomas for the Richmond group The Whole Darn Family. "Seven Minutes of Funk" would become a seminal influence in hip-hop, with a catchy bassline heavily sampled by artists including Grandmaster Flash, EPMD and Jay-Z.

Moon was a Navy veteran whose later affiliations included the Hull Street Merchants Association, Jesse Jackson's Rainbow Coalition and his own United Struggle Movement and Stop the Violence campaigns. His fierce advocacy on behalf of his beloved and beleaguered Blackwell community earned him the affectionate title "the mayor of Hull Street." As a political gadfly, Moon relished speaking truth to power, even if it meant getting tossed or banned from Richmond City Council meetings. But as a longtime member of the Richmond Crusade for Voters, a historic Black voter organization formed in response to Massive Resistance, he was charged with keeping order as the sergeant at arms.

Moon operated several record labels such as Sound of Soul and Urban Beat, and other venues such as Taste of Honey and Mr. Wiggles Restaurant. He melded his entrepreneurship and activism in producing "Stop the Violence" t-shirts, buttons and memorabilia associated with Jesse Jackson and Malcolm X. And he hosted a public-access television show aptly called "Tell It Like It Is," a vehicle for his outspokenness that burnished his reputation as the "Mouth of the South." It was here that he reminded viewers that, if they did not stand for something, they would fall for anything.

That voice was stilled somewhat by a stroke in January 1998. Moon, 85, died on July 12.

But not before he left his mark as a true Richmond original.

Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said Monday that Moon “will be missed, because he wasn’t afraid to say it like it was, and people didn’t boss him around."

J.J. Minor, president of the Richmond branch of the NAACP, called Moon "an icon, a legend, a mentor, a man who was not afraid to stand up for what's right. His footprints will forever be imprinted in the sands of time."

Moon's story is one of redemption and reinvention. He served four years in New Jersey's Rahway State Prison during the early 1970s following a second degree murder conviction he attributed to being present when a close friend was shot to death, according to a 1997 interview in The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"I promised God I wouldn't get in any more trouble,'' Moon said back then. Upon his release, he said he took the first name August because it was his birthday month, and the last name Moon because it sounded like a good show business name.

Then-Gov. George Allen proclaimed Aug. 7, 1997 — Moon's 60th birthday — as "August Moon Day" for his "remarkable and adventurous life" and "the many contributions he had made to the people of the commonwealth."

Four years earlier, then-Gov. Wilder had restored Moon’s voting rights. But Moon's gratitude did not translate into blind allegiance.

"Quite frankly, we have been on different sides of the fence on some issues," Wilder recalled. He saw in Moon an independent streak, not unlike that of Wilder himself. "We collaborated on any number of things, and when we differed, we wouldn’t hide it. We would just speak directly to each other."

Just as their father sought to revive the once-bustling Hull Street business corridor, daughters Enjoli and Sesha Joi Moon have become keepers of the flame in Richmond's Jackson Ward, the erstwhile Harlem of the South. In 2021, they co-founded The JXN Project, a research-based, reparative historic preservation nonprofit organization that was awarded a $1.5 million grant in March 2022 through the Mellon Foundation. Sesha Moon is also the director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“He first influenced us just by being a loving and consistent dad," Enjoli Moon said Tuesday of their father, who is also survived by his wife, Michon, a Ph.D. and former victim-witness program director of the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's office. "The amount of love and energy he poured into us I think subconsciously let us know that that’s what’s required of the people around you."

She also noted the example of a father "who was paying attention to the community around them — that felt the responsibility to engage, to use their voice, to be bold and unapologetic in the way they used their voice, and to acknowledge whatever privilege or influence that they may have," and to use that privilege and influence "not only for themselves, but for the folks around them, especially those that have often been disenfranchised and whose voices are unfortunately not heard at the same level."

"Just seeing someone do that, I think, organically influenced how Sesha and I kind of move through the world, especially when it pertains to Black people and what it means to hold our own stories and to hold our own people and to give back to our city," she said.

Enjoli Moon described her father's public persona as reflecting a "quintessential Leo" who loved performing, whether onstage as Mr. Wiggles or before the city council. His activist views were genuine, but "he understood the value or power of theatrics as well," she said.

But at home, she said, "we just got to see August Moon, our Papa.

“What he did leave to us, and hopefully others, is a legacy of what it does means to love Black people, and how that love is activated, and how you advocate. And it looks different for everybody, but that you do it with a level of passion and commitment and consistency."

