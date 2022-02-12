C. Allen Butler and Ken Ono column: Virginia students and businesses need modern mathematics

By C. Allen Butler and Ken Ono

The United States’ mathematics education system largely was designed to produce a small number of STEM professionals who could beat the Soviet Union to outer space, armed only with pencils and paper. Today’s business, industry, military and mathematics research communities have embraced the digital age, leveraging computational tools to make new discoveries, protect us and improve our lives.

But most students’ experiences with mathematics remain confined to one area of math (leading to calculus) and focused largely on hand calculations. The challenges we now face require a much broader range of mathematics knowledge to be understood by a larger and more diverse group of students.

One of the goals of the proposed Virginia Math Pathways Initiative was to tackle this issue by bringing modern math content to the commonwealth’s students. Like many such efforts in other states, this project aimed to ensure that the commonwealth’s children learned math that aligned with their 21st-century aspirations and our modern workforce needs.

That effort came to a quick end with an executive order issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a move decried by Democrats. We urge all parties to put aside the partisan rancor and work together to replace our current, antiquated mathematics education system with one that better serves our children, our businesses and our nation.

We see the importance of modern mathematics everywhere. In the defense industry, a mainstay of Virginia’s economy, scientists are using artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms to develop new autonomous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems that will reduce costs and save the lives of our warfighters.

Financial companies like Capital One use sophisticated mathematical techniques to mine massive datasets, better understanding and serving customers. Esoteric properties of prime numbers, previously seen as a playground only for professional mathematicians, now serve as the basis for securing all online transactions. Increasingly, the math that runs the modern world is not the math we learned in school.

The high-value jobs of tomorrow’s economy will increasingly require advanced mathematical skills, but the fastest-growing and highest-paying ones will require new content. The nascent field of data science, sporting a median salary of more than $120,000 per year, will be one of the top growing professions over the next decade.

Jobs in market research, financial analysis, software development and management analysis will be filled with candidates who have backgrounds in statistics, modeling and programming. While we can’t predict what new fields will spring up over the coming decades, we can be certain they won’t require factoring polynomials by hand or manipulating trigonometric identities.

The urgent need to bring mathematics content into the 21st century has catalyzed reforms in many places. Students in Ohio soon will choose from five different pathways. In addition to a path toward calculus, paths in statistics and probability, quantitative reasoning, discrete math/computer science, and data science will align with student aspirations and workforce needs. With careful coordination, all five pathways will satisfy high school graduation requirements as well as state university admissions requirements.

In Georgia, all students soon will see key statistical and data science concepts in algebra II. Washington state high school students soon will utilize spreadsheets to understand algebraic relationships, develop tools to explore large datasets and gain early knowledge of statistics. Outside of the U.S., the Program for International Student Assessment test, one of the global benchmarks to measure students’ mathematical progress, will start including modern math concepts in 2026.

Everywhere, reformers are paying close attention to how students are using technology, making sure it enhances learning without becoming a crutch. Modern math classes must leverage our powerful hand-held computers to push students to understand core concepts deeply, and build the robust problem-solving skills that always have characterized a strong mathematics education.

Our primary concern must be to help all of our children build the math skills they will need to succeed in the future, not the ones past generations needed to defeat the Soviet Union. Instead of letting politics get in the way, this moment calls for us to work together as students, parents, business leaders, mathematicians and politicians. Together, Virginia can move toward a modern mathematics education system that will help our children and our businesses thrive.