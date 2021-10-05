C. Edward Rose Jr. column: If you follow the data, they very much favor COVID-19 vaccination

I have practiced and taught pulmonary and critical care medicine for more than 40 years, and I am chagrined when hearing allegations that mortality data are contrived and people are not really dying of COVID-19. My colleagues in critical care medicine, infectious disease and emergency medicine know and tell me otherwise.

How many people do you know who have lost a friend or relative to COVID? (You can ask yourself the same question for influenza.) Intensive care units again are filling to capacity, with unvaccinated patients fighting for their lives.

There continues to be a great deal of reluctance to be vaccinated against COVID, despite availability of effective vaccines for much of this year. About one-third of adults in the U.S. remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even with three COVID vaccines readily available in the U.S from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Evidence is strong for the efficacy of vaccination in diminishing the number of patients with severe COVID who will die, and the risk of serious adverse reactions from the vaccines is very low. (Six-month follow-up after the Pfizer vaccine revealed no difference in mortality among participants receiving the vaccine compared with those receiving placebo control.)