 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Can America overcome its history of hate like Germany did? | After the Monuments podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

While Kelli and Michael Paul have been doing After the Monuments, Michael Paul has also been doing another podcast with a friend of ours, Mallory Noe-Payne. Mallory is a local radio reporter here in Richmond who spent the majority of 2021 researching in Germany for the very podcast she’s producing with Michael Paul called Memory Wars. It’s a great listen that we think listeners of After the Monuments will really enjoy, and they record it in our studio so it all goes together nicely. It’s about how Germany has worked since World War II to overcome their history of hate and discrimination and whether or not America ever can overcome ours. It fits well with what we talk about on After the Monuments.

We'll be back soon with a new episode of After the Monuments.

After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center and Team Henry Enterprises.

People are also reading…

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.

Previous episodes

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sarah Green Carmichael: Women shouldn’t do any more housework this year

Sarah Green Carmichael: Women shouldn’t do any more housework this year

Women spend 47 minutes more on housework on average than men each day, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That adds up to roughly 5½ hours each week, and that’s not including child care, grocery shopping or errands, which the BLS classifies in other categories and of which women also do far more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News