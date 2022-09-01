Can America overcome its history of hate like Germany did? | After the Monuments podcast

While Kelli and Michael Paul have been doing After the Monuments, Michael Paul has also been doing another podcast with a friend of ours, Mallory Noe-Payne. Mallory is a local radio reporter here in Richmond who spent the majority of 2021 researching in Germany for the very podcast she’s producing with Michael Paul called Memory Wars. It’s a great listen that we think listeners of After the Monuments will really enjoy, and they record it in our studio so it all goes together nicely. It’s about how Germany has worked since World War II to overcome their history of hate and discrimination and whether or not America ever can overcome ours. It fits well with what we talk about on After the Monuments.