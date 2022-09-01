Can America overcome its history of hate like Germany did? | After the Monuments podcast

While Kelli and Michael Paul have been doing After the Monuments, Michael Paul has also been doing another podcast with a friend of ours, Mallory Noe-Payne. Mallory is a local radio reporter here in Richmond who spent the majority of 2021 researching in Germany for the very podcast she’s producing with Michael Paul called Memory Wars. It’s a great listen that we think listeners of After the Monuments will really enjoy, and they record it in our studio so it all goes together nicely. It’s about how Germany has worked since World War II to overcome their history of hate and discrimination and whether or not America ever can overcome ours. It fits well with what we talk about on After the Monuments.
We'll be back soon with a new episode of After the Monuments.
About After the Monuments
Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.
The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.
Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.
