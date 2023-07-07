On July 8, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory will complete his extremely successful, legislatively prescribed term on the storied intermediate appellate court, which encompasses Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Judge Gregory has earned much credit for smoothly administering this important regional circuit, which serves as the court of last resort for 99% of appeals from the states that constitute the appellate court, because the U.S. Supreme Court annually hears fewer than 100 cases. The five states are disparate in terms of population, size, demography, geography, history, as well as legal and popular culture. Gregory has felicitously discharged responsibility for ensuring that the Court of Appeals satisfies its core duty to expeditiously, inexpensively and fairly resolve thousands of appeals each year.

Gregory attended public schools in Petersburg that were not desegregated until 1963 when they admitted a few Black students, even though Brown v. Board of Education held segregation unconstitutional in 1954. He earned a bachelor’s summa cum laude from Virginia State University in 1975 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan in 1978. Gregory was an associate for Hunton & Williams and in 1982 co-founded Wilder & Gregory with L. Douglas Wilder, who later became the nation’s first Black elected governor.

President Bill Clinton nominated Gregory to the 4th Circuit in late June 2000. However, the GOP Senate majority failed to consider his nomination, so during recess, Clinton appointed Gregory on Dec. 27, 2000. His appointment would have expired at the 2001 congressional session’s end, but President George W. Bush nominated Gregory on May 9, and the Senate confirmed him 93-1 on July 20. Gregory was the initial Black 4th Circuit jurist and became the first Black chief judge on July 9, 2016.

Gregory has been especially attentive to ensuring that the myriad administrative tasks that the court’s leader assumes receive efficacious, comprehensive and fair implementation. Those assignments essentially range across a broad spectrum. They include ceremonial responsibilities, such as investitures of new active jurists and retirements of senior judges on the 15-member appeals court, plus the nine districts’ 55 trial court, 44 magistrate and 24 bankruptcy jurists.

The chief judge’s duties also entail relatively mundane, but important, tasks, such as location, construction and maintenance of numerous federal courthouses, while attending conscientiously to the professional and personal development, needs and quirks of the 150 judicial officials and the 1,600 court personnel who support them.

The chief judge concomitantly assumes multiple complex and delicate responsibilities. Those encompass investigating and resolving ethics and other complaints filed against judicial officers throughout the 4th Circuit, which involve, for example, possible financial conflicts of interest; questions related to the officials’ capacity or inability to satisfy workload demands that large appeals require; concerns about purportedly unreasonable workplace conditions imposed upon tribunal staff; along with allegations of sexual harassment, abuse or discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion. Another complicated, sensitive duty has been maintaining the 4th Circuit’s reputation for swiftly, economically and equitably treating a substantial docket and its collegiality as the court transitioned from being the nation’s most ideologically conservative appellate tribunal to a more progressive court.

An unforeseen crisis that arose in Gregory’s tenure was the COVID-19 pandemic. He expeditiously and cautiously organized the 4th Circuit response, skillfully navigating the public health dangers and the perilous, systematic politicization of various responses to those issues. For instance, the Court of Appeals developed effective protocols that governed access to the Richmond courthouse and headquarters, while it enhanced public access with careful oral argument streaming. Gregory also coordinated with the nine districts’ chief judges, who at once carefully safeguarded public health as well as public accessibility and accountability.

Chief Judge Gregory has been an intensive, engaged participant in virtually all of these endeavors. The jurist has discharged his multifarious responsibilities with rigor, diligence, wisdom and appreciation, showing consummate respect for history, traditions, understandings and institutional norms, as well as for the 1,750 dedicated public servants who labor assiduously so that the 4th Circuit faithfully executes its duty to promptly, inexpensively and fairly resolve a large caseload.

Individuals across the 4th Circuit are indebted to Chief Judge Gregory for his exceptional administration of the 4th Circuit.

