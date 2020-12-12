Carly Fiorina column: To forge a better future, we must learn from our past

From the first landing at Jamestown to present day, the most momentous events in our shared history have occurred in Virginia. It is the place where both democracy and slavery were born and has been at the very center of every national movement for representation, equality and justice ever since. Virginia always has been a crucible for the ideal that we all are created equal and endowed by God with certain inalienable rights.

To truly appreciate American history, we must experience it personally and on a human scale. As a Virginian, I am proud that we have so many important places here that preserve our history.

In Virginia we can encounter the men and women, enslaved and free, native American and immigrant American — in their own place and time, with a genuine appreciation of their real lives — who helped forge our nation.

We can see how the fear of change can overwhelm human decency; how the powerful can oppress the powerless; how those with a voice can become desperate to prevent new voices from being heard; or how those without a voice can seek revenge.

We also can see how ingenuity and entrepreneurship can lift a community; how communities struggle and endure and triumph; and how intoxicating and powerful the ideas of freedom and equality can be.