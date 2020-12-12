Carly Fiorina column: To forge a better future, we must learn from our past

Our nation’s history isn’t fashionable these days. We don’t regard it as an essential element of education anymore. In many ways, this is understandable.
Too many of us, too often and for too long, have romanticized history — confusing nostalgia for the real thing. We simplify the past by ignoring the horrors and only lifting up some of the heroes.
Or, we cherry-pick our history for political and rhetorical purposes. These efforts to shade history, or spin it — rather than fully reveal it — breed indifference, cynicism or resentment.
Still, we all know history matters. The surging popularity of genealogy sites underscores a deep, intuitive longing by all of us to understand who we are by learning about who — and what — came before us. In our own lives, we cannot fully understand the present — and therefore can’t effectively face the future — unless we fully understand our past.
This is true of our nation, as well. At a time of upheaval and consequence, Americans’ understanding of our own history is more important than ever. When our history is completely and authentically told in its entirety, with all our human frailties and failings revealed, history is a mirror; a mirror that helps us see ourselves more clearly.
Virginia and Virginians have been at the very center of our national experience. Famous names and unsung heroes alike, the people of Virginia have made history.
From the first landing at Jamestown to present day, the most momentous events in our shared history have occurred in Virginia. It is the place where both democracy and slavery were born and has been at the very center of every national movement for representation, equality and justice ever since. Virginia always has been a crucible for the ideal that we all are created equal and endowed by God with certain inalienable rights.
To truly appreciate American history, we must experience it personally and on a human scale. As a Virginian, I am proud that we have so many important places here that preserve our history.
In Virginia we can encounter the men and women, enslaved and free, native American and immigrant American — in their own place and time, with a genuine appreciation of their real lives — who helped forge our nation.
We can see how the fear of change can overwhelm human decency; how the powerful can oppress the powerless; how those with a voice can become desperate to prevent new voices from being heard; or how those without a voice can seek revenge.
We also can see how ingenuity and entrepreneurship can lift a community; how communities struggle and endure and triumph; and how intoxicating and powerful the ideas of freedom and equality can be.
As 2020 draws to a close, it’s vital we look to America’s future. In 2026, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. What do we want America to be then? This year surely has reminded us that our nation has not yet achieved its highest ideals. There is much work left to be done.
Despite all our contradictions, flaws and failures, America’s story nonetheless is unique and inspiring. Here in Virginia, we can draw inspiration from the different kinds of people who made our history and realize that American history still is being written.
Here, we can see ourselves through the mirror of our shared history. And, only then can we understand ourselves and each other better — understanding that helps us build a stronger and more perfect union.
Carly Fiorina is chairman of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees, and founder and chairman of Carly Fiorina Enterprises.