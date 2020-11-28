Carolyn A. Burns column: Celebrating 200 years of great medical care in central Virginia

As Virginia’s largest and oldest local medical society, the Richmond Academy of Medicine (RAM) supports more than 2,100 area physicians and other health care practitioners.
We serve as an advocate for physicians and patients, support the needs of physicians and their families, and offer a vibrant and informative public forum for the growing medical community across central Virginia.
RAM has been a cornerstone of medicine and public health in Virginia for 200 years.
At the time of our founding in 1820, our expressed goal was the “promotion of medical knowledge through the presentation of case studies and scholarly essays focused on topics such as bilious fever, bloodletting, necrosis of the tibia, peritonitis and pulmonary consumption.”
Richmond rapidly grew, as did overcrowding, contaminated water and widespread disease in the poorest areas of the city. RAM took the lead and supported major efforts to obtain clean water, pure milk, recreational facilities and even a city library.
Occasionally our members disagree over the best way to care for Virginians, but fortunately not as aggressively as in 1824 when two members fought a fatal duel over patient care.
Today we often have difficult conversations because we know that we need policy in place to guide health advocacy. We argue all sides of issues but remain respectful of those whose opinions differ.
Promoting public health
RAM developed ways and means to provide care for the poor, the homeless and the disabled. We pushed city and local authorities to improve medical provision to the poor starting as early as the 1880s.
In the past 50 years, RAM and its members have served as the backbone for organizations including the Fan Free Clinic, Crossover Healthcare Ministry and Richmond AIDS Ministry. Today, RAM’s Access Now initiative ensures that the uninsured have access to the specialty care they need, thanks to the generosity of more than 1,000 volunteer physicians.
In RAM’s early years, it functioned as a board of health before the General Assembly created health officers or government entities to safeguard the welfare of citizens.
RAM has come to the aid of Richmond during all major crises from epidemics to war. During the influenza pandemic of 1918, members staffed a makeshift hospital in John Marshall High School and worked tirelessly caring for those with the deadly disease.
RAM fought for equal access to quality care. In the middle of the 20th century, when Richmond had many private hospitals, RAM recognized the need for an open hospital. RAM took the lead in creating Richmond Memorial Hospital, which included the area’s second emergency department. Richmond Memorial was unique, as it opened its doors to all races and creeds, unlike other in-patient facilities that remained strictly segregated in 1950s Richmond.
After decades of debating how to solve Virginia’s blood supply problem, RAM also largely was responsible for the creation of a community blood bank, the Richmond Metropolitan Blood Service.
Over the years, RAM has fostered a close relationship with the Richmond City Health District and the Virginia Department of Health, working together to develop a common agenda, and respond to calls for advocacy and action. In 2020, this especially became important as the nation grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.
Supporting all physicians
We have transformed into a forward-thinking, digitally savvy organization that strives to meet the professional, policy and personal needs of doctors and their families. This includes supporting the next generation of physicians with scholarships and programs focusing on the needs of young medical professionals. That ensures that RAM’s next 200 years will continue our tradition of encouraging strong leaders who not only shape medicine, but make our community a better place to live, as our motto informs: The patient’s advocate, physicians’ ally and community’s partner.
Our relevance was emphasized even more in 2020. Instead of celebrating our bicentennial throughout the year, we found ourselves faced with COVID-19. Party plans were scrapped, and RAM members got to work.
RAM ensured physicians had the resources and support needed to address the ever-changing needs of practices. RAM created a COVID-19 Resource Center, presented numerous webinars and, importantly, created programs to inform and assist overwhelmed doctors. One program, Loving Lunches RVA, delivered 16,500 meals to 27 facilities between April and August, pumping more than $100,000 into the local food service economy.
One thing we’ve learned this year is that we don’t want to return to normal. Our “normal” wasn’t always working. We’ve come together to learn new things, use our voices and figure out new solutions that allow us to practice more creatively.
We’ve come a long way in 200 years, and we’re planning great things for the next 200. RAM will continue to provide the support that physicians need to ensure that Richmond continues to be a great place to live, practice medicine and receive health care.
Carolyn A. Burns, M.D., practices cardiology in Richmond and is president of the Richmond Academy of Medicine. Contact her at: ramdocs@ramdocs.org