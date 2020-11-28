Carolyn A. Burns column: Celebrating 200 years of great medical care in central Virginia

Promoting public health

RAM developed ways and means to provide care for the poor, the homeless and the disabled. We pushed city and local authorities to improve medical provision to the poor starting as early as the 1880s.

In the past 50 years, RAM and its members have served as the backbone for organizations including the Fan Free Clinic, Crossover Healthcare Ministry and Richmond AIDS Ministry. Today, RAM’s Access Now initiative ensures that the uninsured have access to the specialty care they need, thanks to the generosity of more than 1,000 volunteer physicians.

In RAM’s early years, it functioned as a board of health before the General Assembly created health officers or government entities to safeguard the welfare of citizens.

RAM has come to the aid of Richmond during all major crises from epidemics to war. During the influenza pandemic of 1918, members staffed a makeshift hospital in John Marshall High School and worked tirelessly caring for those with the deadly disease.