Carolyn Click column: In the aftermath of Capitol riot: 'Arise, Mountain-Valley Republicans'

We did not know it then, but Holton was ushering in a new Virginia, nudging out the old aristocracy and opening opportunities for all Virginians, including women and minorities. Back home in our little Valley towns, my sister and I, and the Early kids, were beneficiaries of that vision. The world became a little wider with Holton’s election.

What strikes me, 50 years later, is how happy my parents and friends looked on that Inauguration Day. Not gloating or vengeful, simply happy in the moment.

For decades, my mother had a good run with her Republican pals. My father died two years after the Holton inaugural, but she carried on, carpooling to GOP meetings, attending barbecues and nurturing candidates. She was a poll worker and took her Election Day job seriously. (I picture her gently whacking her purse over the heads of those who question the integrity of citizens who tally the vote.)

When her congressman, the late Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, heard evidence against President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal and voted, as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, for two articles of impeachment, she trusted his judgment. She saw Butler as a man who placed nation over party.