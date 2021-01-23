Carolyn Click column: In the aftermath of Capitol riot: 'Arise, Mountain-Valley Republicans'

My God, I’m glad my late mother did not live to see the ignoble crumbling of the Grand Old Party she treasured.
I’m relieved she did not witness the violent mob that rampaged through the U.S. Capitol or watch members of her once-storied political party equivocate and engage in election-fraud lies.
A native of the Shenandoah Valley, my mother was a Mountain-Valley Republican until her death at age 98.
As a young woman, she followed her mother’s lead and voted for Franklin D. Roosevelt, seeing in him a path out of the Great Depression that shaped her life and values. But her loyalty was to the party of Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.
Republicans west of the Blue Ridge spent much of the 20th century in the wilderness, fighting the Democratic political machine of the late Harry F. Byrd, which had rendered the state a museum piece of Old South cronyism. Few Virginians voted; the outcome was fixed with familiar faces.
The 1969 election of Linwood Holton — the first Republican governor in modern times — helped to change that. My mother and father campaigned for him and were invited to his January 1970 inauguration.
A newspaper photographer captured my parents and lifelong friends, Joe and Peggy Early, on the state Capitol grounds as they waited to greet Holton at his inaugural reception. My mother was dressed in an elegant white coat and fur piece; Mrs. Early was radiant in one of her signature hats.
We did not know it then, but Holton was ushering in a new Virginia, nudging out the old aristocracy and opening opportunities for all Virginians, including women and minorities. Back home in our little Valley towns, my sister and I, and the Early kids, were beneficiaries of that vision. The world became a little wider with Holton’s election.
What strikes me, 50 years later, is how happy my parents and friends looked on that Inauguration Day. Not gloating or vengeful, simply happy in the moment.
For decades, my mother had a good run with her Republican pals. My father died two years after the Holton inaugural, but she carried on, carpooling to GOP meetings, attending barbecues and nurturing candidates. She was a poll worker and took her Election Day job seriously. (I picture her gently whacking her purse over the heads of those who question the integrity of citizens who tally the vote.)
When her congressman, the late Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, heard evidence against President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal and voted, as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, for two articles of impeachment, she trusted his judgment. She saw Butler as a man who placed nation over party.
(Butler’s mother worried that his political career was over. “Dear Mother, you are probably right,” he wrote. “However, I feel that my loyalty to the Republican Party does not relieve me of the obligation which I have.”)
In 1980, my mother and others formed the Lincoln Club after they were sidelined by more conservative county party officials. As she grew older, she confessed that politics wasn’t as much fun. There was a strain of vitriol among some who she encountered.
The moderate Mountain-Valley Republicans were aging. My mother listened as her daughters, heirs of the Holton revolution, argued for the merits of some Democrats over more strident, mirthless Republicans. Holton, the governor she had campaigned for years earlier, championed his son-in-law, Democrat Tim Kaine, for governor and U.S. Senate, and for vice president in 2016.
My mother saw politics as a civic undertaking, not a conspiracy movement. Democrats might be misguided but always were welcome at her table. Cleaning out the stuffed drawers of our Valley home, I found a Christmas card from a friend in the “loyal opposition.” He had scribbled a wry note alongside Currier and Ives skaters that likely made her smile: “Democrats skating on thin ice.”
Occasionally, she accompanied me to the Virginia State Capitol, where I worked for United Press International. Then, you could exchange pleasantries with the Capitol Police, enter the majestic west doors without going through a metal detector, turn right past Chicken’s snack bar and into the jumbled press room, where politicians dropped in to argue (mostly civilly) their points of view. To her, public life was defined by civility, not chicanery.
Even as her health declined and she moved to assisted living, she studied her absentee ballot each election. A Valley lawmaker she championed as a young man kept in touch, emailing: “If she’s gone tea party, don’t tell me.”
In the months before her August 2016 death, I kept my mother posted on the raucous Republican presidential primary. She liked Jeb Bush, son of a president from her Greatest Generation.
When I told her Donald Trump was the front-runner, her face registered puzzlement.
“WHO?” she asked.
Now we know who Trump is and we see the wreckage he has made of Washington and her party.
If my mother were alive, she likely would say, “I told you so.” She would recite her favorite mantra, that greed and a crude, toxic culture would be America’s downfall.
Then she would survey the mess and say, “Arise, Mountain-Valley Republicans, save your party!”
A native of Weyers Cave in Augusta County, Carolyn Click is a former reporter for United Press International and The Roanoke Times & World News, among other news organizations. She teaches journalism at the University of South Carolina. Contact her at: clickmc@mailbox.sc.edu