Carolyn Hawley column: Shining a spotlight on problem gambling

Foreclosure, job loss, divorce: These are just three potential consequences of problem gambling, which often is referred to as a “hidden addiction.” How do you know when gambling has crossed the line from being a fun, occasional activity to becoming something more like a craving or an obsession?

Individuals with the most severe problems will display the following symptoms: increased preoccupation with gambling; a need to bet more money more frequently; restlessness or irritability when attempting to stop; “chasing” losses; and loss of control manifested by continuation of the gambling behavior in spite of mounting, serious, negative consequences. In extreme cases, problem gambling can result in financial ruin, legal problems, loss of career and family, or even suicide.

While the fever of March Madness sweeps our country with brackets and sports betting the norm, the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, in coordination with the National Council on Problem Gambling, recognizes March as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a proclamation supporting this month-long event to raise awareness among all Virginians.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month was established in 2014. Over the past eight years, this month has continued to shine a spotlight on gambling problems in the United States. It also aims to point out the wide range of options that exist for prevention, treatment, and recovery for individuals and their families.

In Virginia, gambling has expanded more than ever. The increased opportunities to gamble bring the increased risk of Virginians developing gambling problems. VCPG oversees the Problem Gambling Helpline, which has been funded by the Virginia Lottery since 1997. In 2021, the helpline responded to 114% more calls than in 2020. Callers identified having issues with skill games, slot machines, sports wagering, historical horse racing and playing the lottery.

As more Virginians need support when their gambling might become excessive, we need to see treatment options expand in the state as well. Thankfully, the General Assembly created the Problem Gambling Treatment Fund that steadily is collecting revenue from operators. However, the distribution of the funds remains in the distance.

The commonwealth not only needs the funding for prevention and education, it also needs more trained counselors and peer educators. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will be taking the lead on these important efforts. The Virginia Lottery continues to be a key state partner helping VCPG raise awareness of the issue through its Play Responsibly initiatives.

And as a gambling-neutral nonprofit, VCPG is grateful to the new gaming operators who have joined the council to support the cause: Bally’s, Barstool Sports/Penn National Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, Colonial Downs, FanDuel and Wynn Interactive.

In the meantime, VCPG can help Virginians navigate their gambling problems in encouraging and actionable ways. Members of the organization recognize that supporting individuals and their families is critical. In 2021, when we checked in with callers after six months, more than 70% reported a decrease or are quitting their gambling habits. Seventy-eight percent of callers had reduced their debt. These are just a few examples of real progress.

There is information and education available for anyone who might need it. If you or a loved one needs support for a gambling disorder, we encourage you to call or text (888) 532-3500, or to visit vcpg.net to chat online. As we reflect on this month of promoting awareness, let’s remain positive and hopeful for the future, and for the treatment and healing that are possible.