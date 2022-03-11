Carrie B. Dolan column: Creating a common language for COVID risk tolerance

Word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that healthy Americans can take a break from masking comes as many still miss a human connection.

Seeing a smile from a friend or a complete stranger creates that connection. Science tells us that seeing a person can make us happier, decrease stress and improve our mood. We instinctively feel this as we forge a new normal, and celebrate the ability to see our new colleagues and friends smile.

Still, not everyone is celebrating. These are scary days for friends who are immunocompromised or have little kids who aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The shift toward public health policies that match an endemic level of novel coronavirus cases eliminates some of the protection that these higher-risk individuals saw from a universal masking approach.

To help communities foster a discussion around risk tolerance, we need again to create a common language — a common gauge — that articulates the risk each of us is willing to endure. Fortunately, we needn’t reinvent the wheel.

Published in 2020 and again in 2021, a “Know your Number” framework provided a straightforward way for people to share their overall risk tolerance during the pandemic’s worst days. We can use that same framework to discuss where we now are with masking.

I prioritized simplicity in creating the framework, which is a 1-to-5 scale. My friends categorized as 1s most likely are immunocompromised and have been highly isolated for two years. My friends who are 5s have been traveling extensively for the past year with no signs of slowing down. I might see my friends in the 3s popping their masks on and off, depending on the situation.

We use this scale to start a dialogue for how we can safely interact with one other.

As an epidemiologist, I have been at the epicenter of pandemic plans. Over the past two years, I made recommendations to the College of William & Mary, where I am a faculty member, and to our local school system in Williamsburg — to move classes online, cancel or postpone mass events, distance our classrooms, and supply and require masks indoors and sometimes outdoors.

At the start of the pandemic, we knew very little about COVID-19. I was not sure if I could be spreading the virus on my morning run or if it was coming in with my groceries.

We are in a different place now. We have highly effective vaccines that are available for free. We know that if you have a healthy immune system and are vaccinated, then the risk of serious illness is almost nothing. We also know that masking works and that some people might be most comfortable in their N95s.

Recent weeks have been big in Virginia. We are seeing our schoolchildren take off their masks as they climb onto the bus, and I am seeing all sorts of emotions pop up in my email, from elation to terror. In response, I remind my friends and family that COVID-19 is here to stay. We know a lot more about the disease than we did two years ago and we have a lot of tools to use if we want to cut down on risk.

The move toward endemic-level policies is going to look a little messy. It is going to mean a trip to Starbucks where some people are masked and others are not. It is going to be a classroom that has a mix of cloth masks, N95s and no masks at all. We can exist in a world where we show up in different ways and be successful.

There might be a time we all need to use masks again. In the meantime, I am going to enjoy seeing my masked friends at work and the smiles on my unmasked friends as they walk the hall. It is a transition time, but we are ready. It is good to see us smile.