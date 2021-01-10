Carrie Coyner column: Covid-19 shows that student testing must evolve: It's time for growth based assessments in Virginia

Teachers also will benefit, with more time for teaching and better data to help them guide their students to their full academic potential. Schools will be evaluated on how they help students grow, allowing schools serving low-income communities in particular to better understand what is working and where they need to improve.

With more granular data on student growth as well as the proficiency scores that my proposal also will provide, state officials can better allocate resources where they most are needed to close achievement gaps.

While such changes would be transformative for students across the commonwealth, they are not radical. Virginia students in kindergarten through third grade already take a low-stakes growth assessment called the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) to help teachers craft reading instruction and identify intervention needs. Many districts also use quarterly Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessments to track student learning. These are examples of growth-based assessments. By changing the SOLs to foster growth, Virginia would allow all students to benefit. Other states already are ahead of us. North Carolina, Georgia and Nebraska are just a few examples of states that are making growth assessment central to their education systems.

COVID-19 has stolen jobs, disrupted schools and threatened our institutions. But it also has revealed how we can do better for our children. Virginia’s outdated model of high-stakes, end-of-year testing fails students, parents, teachers and schools. We know there is a better way. We can deliver excellence and equity in education for all Virginia students. A through-year growth assessment model will move us closer to this goal.