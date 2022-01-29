Carrie Coyner, Glenn Davis, Louise Lucas and Jennifer McClellan column: Addressing the reading crisis in our classrooms

Other states have taken similar approaches with impressive success. For example, Mississippi, a state that consistently has been at or near the bottom of national education rankings, passed comprehensive literacy legislation in 2013. Six years later, and despite one of the highest poverty levels in the country, Mississippi fourth graders tied the national average in reading and saw gains in literacy, while more Virginia students fell behind.

Other states are following suit: Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Connecticut all are promoting statewide literacy plans that incorporate science-based reading research. Some Virginia localities already have begun to take this approach as well.

The Virginia Literacy Act will provide a statewide and science-based approach to reading that will expand opportunities for all Virginia children to be successful readers, and for their parents to be partners in their success. The data makes clear that our current approach to early literacy instruction is failing too many children.

This bill would have been important before the pandemic. Now, it’s even more critical. We hope our bipartisan approach to this legislation not only reflects its importance, but also encourages our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join our effort, and unify on behalf of our children and parents. We don’t have a moment to lose.

Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, represents the 62nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, represents the 84th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, represents the 18th District in the Virginia Senate.

Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, represents the 9th District in the Virginia Senate.