Cat Anthony column: Let's build on the success of the Virginia Capital Trail

The trail also has been a source of well-being for so many during the pandemic. Earlier this spring, when Richmonders were getting serious about self-quarantining, the trail saw a colossal 65% increase in daily use year over year. Trail counts continue to set records throughout the year. Meanwhile, the Capital Trail Ambassadors, our team of dedicated, trained volunteers who regularly patrol the trail with an eye out for maintenance issues, or to help users with bike repairs or basic first aid, cover more than 1,000 miles per month. And speaking of volunteers, a special shoutout to those tending to the Low Line gardens between Shiplock Park and the Canal Walk. It’s little wonder that Tripadvisor ranks the VCT as No. 9 on the list of “Things to Do in Richmond” while Richmond Region Tourism ranks the VCT the second-most visited attraction in the region over the past few years.