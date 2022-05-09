Caterina Erdas column: Fentanyl test strips must keep pace with illicit drugs

I recently shadowed a mobile needle exchange program in Richmond. It’s run by a local free clinic called Health Brigade. Over three hours, clean needles, condoms, Narcan (a medicine that can stop an overdose) and other supplies were given to about 60 people. What I found most interesting was only two people asked for fentanyl strips.

These thin pieces of paper can detect the presence of synthetic opioids in minutes. I learned about them in February when a public information officer from the Richmond and Henrico Health District visited my science writing class at the University of Richmond. She said they broadly distributed the strips to addicts to help them avoid taking drugs laced with deadly fentanyl. I wanted to learn more and ended up at Health Brigade.

My assumption was drug users would clamor for the strips. Fentanyl overdoses made up 6% of Virginia's fatal overdoses in 2012 and jumped to 77% in 2020.

I asked one of the program coordinators why only two people asked for the strips. She told me fentanyl is laced into almost all heroin and meth supplies, so drug users find the strips useless. If the strips are unable tell if the drugs have enough fentanyl to kill, what’s the point?

The leading fentanyl strip brand is BTNX. Its strips are more than 96% accurate at detecting fentanyl. Users can get them for free from needle exchange programs like the one at Health Brigade. Two lines on the strip means the substance is clean of fentanyl and one line means it’s contaminated.

Around 2 milligrams of fentanyl, enough powder to cover half of Abraham Lincoln's face on a penny, is a lethal dose. Some analogue drugs that share a similar chemical structure are even more powerful. Carfentanil is about 100 times more potent and the lethal dose is much less than fentanyl.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2020, 94,670 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. About two-thirds were related to fentanyl use.

Fentanyl is powerful and cheap to make, so illicit drugmakers add it to other drugs to increase profits without telling their customers. Users essentially are poisoned, and many overdose as a result.

According to the Virginia Department of Heath's medical examiner, 50 people died from a fentanyl overdose in Virginia in 2012 and 1,659 did in 2020. In 2018 when the strips started to gain popularity, the Associated Press reported needle exchange and harm reduction programs constantly were running out of them.

In Richmond, a lot has changed in four years. The United States has yet to organize a large study to confirm what Health Brigade employees locally are seeing on the ground.

We do know fentanyl-tainted products increasingly are dominating illicit drugs in Canada. A 2018 study in Vancouver tested 1,714 street drug samples. It found 90.8% were contaminated with fentanyl, mainly in heroin.

In the U.S., most of the illicit fentanyl comes from Mexico. Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection found weight of powder fentanyl seizures increased from 298.2 kilograms in the first quarter of 2018 to 2,416 kilograms in the last quarter in 2021 — more than a 700% increase. The seizure of fentanyl pills increased nearly 50-fold from 42,202 in 2018 to 2,089,186 in 2021.

Fentanyl strips answer "yes-or-no" questions, not “how much” questions. They use lateral flow immunochromatography technology. Liquid with the dissolved sample flows across a piece of paper, with invisible lines made of antibodies engineered to turn a color when they bind to a chemical.

This is the same technology behind COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and pregnancy tests. But these strips merely measure the presence of the fentanyl, not the volume of it, which public health practitioners now see as a weakness.

“It could be 2% or 98%. And the difference will kill you,” said Reilly Glasgow, who works at a harm reduction center in New York.

Lateral flow strips still could be the answer, with some help. Researchers in Turkey made cocaine strips volume-sensitive by pairing them with an iPhone app. The band on the strip grows darker, depending on the amount of cocaine present. The app on the phone gives an estimate of how much cocaine there is based on a picture of the used strip.

Now seems like a good time to develop a similar upgrade for fentanyl strips. A 2019 report said 94% of opioid users owned a smartphone in the past year, so the vast majority would have the means to test their drugs this way.

Lawmakers are writing legislation to fight the U.S.' growing opioid overdose problem. One bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives would give each state at least $4 million to address opioid misuse. More states are legalizing the use and distribution of fentanyl strips, as already is the case in Virginia, according to one legal review.

If fentanyl strips become legal in more states, they need to adapt to the evolving illicit-drug landscape to truly help the nation's opioid crisis. In the past they were useful. But today, they tell drug users what they already know: Fentanyl is everywhere.