Catherine Baab-Muguira column: How reading Poe can improve your mental health

“I have no faith in human perfectibility,” Poe told a friend. “I think that human exertion will have no appreciable effect upon humanity. Man is now only more active — not more happy — nor more wise, than he was 6000 years ago.” Voltaire needed 400 pages to reach the same conclusion in his epic Essay on Universal History, declaring that because the human heart is so twisted, so conflicted and set against itself, all history turns out to be “a continuous succession of crimes and disasters.”

Even this is edifying to contemplate, imparting a sense of limit, functioning as a check on our hubris. Maybe we are no better than anyone else in history, no more enlightened, no more accomplished. Perhaps we can’t make this world perfect, at least not in the ways we hope to, because there’s no such thing as “solving” our problems, only coping somehow. It could be that all we can control is our own selves, barely, and the most we can do is leave a legacy for those who come after us. Poe himself, for all his understandable gloom, dedicated his life to appreciating and creating beauty. What should we do with these dark thoughts we can’t escape, in this absurd dilemma we find ourselves in? Following his example, we should make art — and jokes.

And so this very night, you should shut your chamber door and read some Poe, or simply go on YouTube and listen to James Earl Jones reciting “The Raven.” Doing so will make you feel like a kid again, just a little bit. It’ll give you strength, too, to face the real, adult challenges you’re facing — whatever they are. This being 2022, I take it for granted you’ve got a few.