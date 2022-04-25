Catherine Baab-Muguira column: Why Poe belongs to Richmond

Six American cities pride themselves on their Edgar Allan Poe connections. Amid the friendly competition, however, Richmond stands out — and for reasons only locals can really understand.

Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston. There’s a life-size statue on Boylston Street commemorating him. He attended college in Charlottesville, where the University of Virginia maintains his old dorm room. Charleston, South Carolina, has its Edgar Allan Poe library and a Poe-themed gastropub because he served a stint at an army base on Sullivan’s Island.

In Baltimore, where Poe spent part of his 20s and later died under mysterious circumstances, there’s a museum, an annual Poe festival and even a Poe-themed brewery, RavenBeer. In Philadelphia, the house where Poe wrote “The Gold-Bug” remains open as a museum. In the Bronx borough of New York, you still can visit the cabin where he lived for some years with his wife, Virginia, until she died in January of 1847, shivering in the little downstairs bedroom.

Any complete Poe tour also must include Richmond’s own Poe Museum, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week, and now offers an expanded collection, courtesy of a gift from Susan Jaffe Tane. Visit and you’ll see the tiny bed in which Poe slept as a child, as well as maps of the city as Poe knew it when he was growing up here.

That’s the key. Poe grew up in Richmond: It’s where he picked up the dark psychic wounds that helped turn him into a writer. After his actress mother Eliza came to the city with her theater troupe, only to slowly die of tuberculosis as her anxious young children watched, the 2-year-old Poe was informally adopted by an affluent local family, the Allans.

Poe would spend most of the rest of his childhood here, roaming the fields and woods, and — so he claimed — once swimming seven miles down the James River to Warwick, where Richmond’s Deepwater Terminal now sits. Poe was 15 years old at the time, and a student in the contemporary equivalent of high school.

High school can be hard for those with happy home lives and reasonably stable personalities (at least by teenage standards). Poe endured an extra hard time of it because he moved within a privileged, wealthy milieu yet was not of it.

Everyone knew of his shameful “low” origins. Meanwhile his classmates could boast of being the biological sons of Richmond’s “best” families — the judges, business owners, landowners and their society wives. And those biological sons, Poe’s peers, weren’t about to let him forget it.

“Of Edgar Poe it was known that his parents were players, and that he was dependent upon the bounty that is bestowed upon an adopted son,” classmate J.T.L. Preston would recall, decades after their school days ended. “All this had the effect of making the boys decline his leadership; and on looking back on it since, I fancy it gave him a fierceness he would otherwise not have had.”

This “fierceness” became Poe’s unwelcome windfall — a gift-in-disguise sense of grievance that encouraged him to restlessly achieve, achieve, achieve. It’s reductive to say he spent his entire adult career articulating grief because his mother died when he still was too young to describe his pain. It’s equally reductive to assume he became a world-class literary competitor because his high school experience pretty much installed a chip on his shoulder. But it’s not that reductive.

As a shorthand explanation, it goes a long way. You begin to grasp Poe’s personality and work better than you did before. His relentless obsessions with loss and revenge? They start to add up.

Your mind opens to other possibilities, too: Maybe our toughest experiences are what make us. Maybe we also finally can turn our grief into something beautiful and redemptive — if only we’re lucky, persistent and neurotic enough.

Poe also lost his first love here, and for reasons of a piece with his high school trials. Before he left for college in Charlottesville, the teenage Poe fell in a love with a neighbor close to him in age, Elmira Royster, and the two agreed that one day, they’d marry.

Poe wrote her letter after letter from Charlottesville, but Elmira never answered. He could not know her father was intercepting the letters, convinced of Poe’s unworthiness as a suitor. All he knew was Elmira soon married a rich guy several years her senior. It stung.

So it's no wonder Poe returned to Richmond in his 40s, after he’d gained fame as a writer. No matter his lack of money, he was eager to flaunt his success in front of those who’d known him in his youth. He even looked up Elmira again, whose husband had died. Once more, the two seemed to have come to an understanding. In fact, the engagement ring he gave her, courtesy of Tane’s gift, now resides at the Poe Museum.

Wherever you pick up your deepest wounds, that place becomes your psychic prison — your own personal Plato’s Cave. Home is where the haunted heart is, and it also is where all those people who doubted you still live.

Within such complicated relationships and inextricable ties, our lives and careers take shape, as ongoing reactions to our childhoods. Altruistic and intrinsic motivations play their roles in our choices, but what really make us whole and recognizable are our wounds.

That could sound Freudian. Now try to think of a person you know for whom it’s not true.

On a certain, very precise level, only Richmonders can know this. Only we can fathom Poe, because we’ve lived our own versions of this story. Fortunately, it’s not all bad news. The forces that shape us sometimes might be perverse and painful, but they’re sources of connection and ultimately, of understanding and belonging, too.