Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins III column: Approving casino can lift all of Richmond

ONE Casino + Resort will attract visitors from across the region, with an independent study finding that 78% of revenue at ONE will come from outside the city. Again, this will be a tourism magnet, bringing in revenue and jobs to the city. (You can find all of these details, and videos highlighting the project, at: onecasinoresort.com)

We have been so heartened by the incredible support our project has garnered from the very beginning. In particular, we are excited about bringing this project to South Richmond, which has been seeking a moment like this. As Charles Willis, president of the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association, representing the area located closest to the proposed site, has said: “Our neighborhood wants this casino and resort. For the jobs, for the tax revenue, for the community benefits. ONE Casino + Resort is not the best choice — it’s the perfect choice.”

We agree with Willis and hope you will, too. This dynamic project will bring so many diverse groups under one tent. Vote yes for ONE Casino + Resort, and let’s seize this tremendous opportunity.