Chap Petersen and Babur Lateef column: It's time to figure out the endgame for schools

It’s time to figure out the endgame.

First, let’s set achievable goals in controlling the virus. The Biden administration itself has recognized the futility of “Zero COVID ” and the corresponding need to focus on meaningful metrics like serious illnesses caused by COVID-19, not the endlessly rising numbers of “cases.” It’s time to focus on actual harm, not raw statistics.

Second, we must learn from others, including those who may not share our ideology. Federal and state guidelines on schools have evolved too slowly on COVID mitigation and with a bias toward self-affirmation. Public health guidelines should be flexible and take into account outcomes from all states, including those like Texas and Florida that have resisted mitigation measures like mandatory masking.

Third, the safest place for students is in class. It is not feasible, nor is it necessary, to quarantine asymptomatic students exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. Today, federal and state policy effectively quarantines students for two weeks after a diagnosis or exposure, even if they are asymptomatic. That policy does not protect anybody but rather isolates and shames a young person for no reason. It must end.