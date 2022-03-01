Chap Petersen column: It's time for 'second look' sentencing

In March 2004, Shawn Weneta was arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison for embezzling $60,000 from his employer. Weneta remained in state prison for more than 16 years until his release in 2020, when he was pardoned by former Gov. Ralph Northam.

While in the Virginia Department of Corrections, Weneta was a model inmate with a clean record. He participated in rehab programs, trained rescue dogs and developed restorative justice programs to help people in prison understand the impact of their crimes.

Weneta's post-conviction efforts got noticed. His pardon application gathered support from key players such as Theo Stamos, then-commonwealth's attorney for Arlington County; the Arlington County sentencing judge; his former employer; then-Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran; and his state senator. Even with all this support, his application still took three years to get granted.

After his release, Weneta transitioned successfully to civilian life. He started a business, which provides emergency training for citizens, employing two other men who were returning to the community from incarceration. Buoyed by his own experience, he also has volunteered for criminal justice reform organizations and currently is working as a policy strategist to advocate for criminal justice reform in the General Assembly.

This happened primarily due to Weneta's extraordinary efforts, but also because of his personal network of connections in Fairfax County, which culminated in him getting in front of Northam and being granted a pardon.

Currently, the only way for inmates with extended sentences to earn a second chance is through a pardon from the governor. Receiving this pardon often is based on whom you know — not what you know or what you’ve done. It is a system based on high-level judgments that can be arbitrary and capricious. By definition, a chief executive — not the trial judge or prosecutor — is making a subjective determination regarding a crime that happened years ago.

This year, I have legislation (Senate Bill 378) that would allow an inmate who has served at least 15 years and met certain criteria to return to the original sentencing judge for a “second look” at their sentence. This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card. There are many disqualifying factors that prevent inmates from receiving this hearing. But at the end of the day, it provides a second chance for long-term inmates who otherwise have none.

Here's how it would work: John Doe gets arrested and sentenced to 30 years for a crime, such as embezzlement or drug distribution. While incarcerated, Doe enrolls in rehabilitative programs, work studies and stays out of trouble. After 15 years, Doe becomes eligible to have his sentence reviewed by the judge who sentenced him.

Once the petition is filed, there is a 90-day process before appearing again before the sentencing judge. The commonwealth’s attorney and victims are notified. The judge then reviews the changes in Doe’s life, including behavior in prison and participation in prison programs, as well as input from all interested parties. Discretion then is reserved to the sentencing judge to determine if the original sentence still is appropriate.

Of course, there are financial savings involved. Housing a single individual in state prison costs taxpayers $20,000 to $50,000 annually. But if this policy were passed in Virginia, it could mean an estimated $10 million in cost avoidance, as well as $27 million in taxable wages earned by returning citizens.

This is not a new solution. Minnesota, Vermont, West Virginia and other states have introduced similar legislation. In 2021, Maryland approved a policy that allows incarcerated individuals who were convicted as adults before their 18th birthday to petition the court for a reduction, after serving 20 years. This just makes sense — this middle-aged prisoner now is a different person than the young man who was sentenced a generation ago.

This also is a bipartisan issue. The state Senate passed my version of this bill on a 24-16 vote, with three Republicans in support. When this bill was in front of a subcommittee, there was supporting testimony from advocacy groups like the Humanization Project, Americans for Prosperity and Justice Forward Virginia, which span the left-to-right spectrum.