Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: A 9/11 remembrance of the waiting, the worry and the twist of fate

It looked like it would be a normal workday for me on Sept. 11, 2001, as I slipped out of our house around 6:30 a.m. for the usual 15-minute drive to my office at the Virginia Historical Society (now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture). I remember that with the rising sun, the new day showed the signs of early fall — a cloudless sky that grew to almost cobalt blue with each passing minute.

It’s been too long for me to recall what I was thinking as I sped down Interstate 64 with little traffic. Perhaps it was about the senior staff meeting that I held every Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock. Maybe I thought about a museum conference I was scheduled to attend later in the week in Indianapolis.

Perhaps my musings turned to my daughter Alethea’s upcoming wedding in early December — and all that my wife, Cammy, and I had to do before then. With our daughter serving in the Navy at the Office of Naval Intelligence near Washington, we felt relieved that she now had a safe desk job rather than being on warships in the Persian Gulf, where she had completed two tours.

Nevertheless, she could devote little time to planning a wedding. As a matter of fact, when we talked to her over the weekend, she told us that she would be busy practicing for a briefing at the Pentagon in preparation for a congressional committee briefing in the upcoming week.