Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: A 9/11 remembrance of the waiting, the worry and the twist of fate

It looked like it would be a normal workday for me on Sept. 11, 2001, as I slipped out of our house around 6:30 a.m. for the usual 15-minute drive to my office at the Virginia Historical Society (now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture). I remember that with the rising sun, the new day showed the signs of early fall — a cloudless sky that grew to almost cobalt blue with each passing minute.
It’s been too long for me to recall what I was thinking as I sped down Interstate 64 with little traffic. Perhaps it was about the senior staff meeting that I held every Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock. Maybe I thought about a museum conference I was scheduled to attend later in the week in Indianapolis.
Perhaps my musings turned to my daughter Alethea’s upcoming wedding in early December — and all that my wife, Cammy, and I had to do before then. With our daughter serving in the Navy at the Office of Naval Intelligence near Washington, we felt relieved that she now had a safe desk job rather than being on warships in the Persian Gulf, where she had completed two tours.
Nevertheless, she could devote little time to planning a wedding. As a matter of fact, when we talked to her over the weekend, she told us that she would be busy practicing for a briefing at the Pentagon in preparation for a congressional committee briefing in the upcoming week.
When I arrived at the museum, I took advantage of a fresh pot of coffee as always and settled in my office to do some uninterrupted work for the following couple of hours.
Of course, I, along with another 280 million Americans, had no idea that 19 men were boarding four airliners intent on snuffing out as many lives as they could by turning those planes into modern-day kamikazes. And I had no way of knowing then that one of my children could have been among those casualties.
As always, I started our weekly management team meeting at 9 o’clock in the rare-book room. I’m not sure what we were discussing when, around 9:15, there was loud, urgent knock on the door. Someone jumped up and opened it.
Standing there was the head of our security force with an anguished look on his face. He then blurted out: “Haven’t you heard?”
Of course, we had no idea what he was talking about. He then exclaimed that two airplanes had crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York and that it looked to be an act of terrorism. It took a minute or so for our brains to process this stunning news.
I instructed our security force to be extra vigilant, just in case this obvious act of terrorism was more widespread and historic landmarks became subject to attack. I abruptly ended the staff meeting after we agreed on the steps we needed to take.
I also decided to have news coverage of the day’s events streamed in on the big screen in our lecture hall, and I invited anyone on staff who wanted to witness history in the making.
I walked down to the lecture hall where nearly the entire staff had gathered. Most had looks of stunned disbelief on their faces. A few cried as we watched the two iconic buildings collapse underneath a thick pall of smoke and dust. Then someone asked me if I knew that a plane had just crashed into the Pentagon and that another airliner had plunged to earth in Pennsylvania, both of which seemed highly suspicious.
It was then that what had seemed like a bad dream had turned into a living nightmare. A chill ran down my spine. In our last phone conversation with Alethea, she mentioned that she would be going to the Pentagon sometime to practice for that congressional briefing. What day had she told us that would be? And at what time?
I immediately called Cammy to see if she remembered, but she couldn’t recall either. Repeated attempts using my speed dial key only resulted in that irritating “circuits busy” signal, as did several attempts to her apartment land line. I then tried to reach her fiancé, Glenn Gerding, a Navy JAG officer stationed at the Navy Yard in Washington, to no avail.
We finally reached our son, Charles, who was a civilian working at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren. He told us they had heard nothing from his sister and that all phone service apparently was down in most of the Washington area. As a result, we spent seemingly endless hours trying to reach Alethea. With grim reports coming in from the various news stations, our worries mounted the longer we didn’t hear anything from her.
From what we learned later, her saga actually began the day before — on Monday, Sept. 10. Her main task at ONI was to provide analysis on the Indian and Pakistani navies. It was standard policy to practice for an upcoming congressional briefing, in this instance led by Lt. Cmdr. Otis V. Tolbert, a leader of Naval Operations Intelligence at the Pentagon and Alethea’s former boss at ONI.
The practice session was scheduled for 9:30 the following morning — on Tuesday, Sept. 11 — in a west side conference room in the Pentagon. But as fate would have it, a key member of the briefing team called to say he had a fever, and it was doubtful he could attend Tuesday’s session.
Tolbert decided to postpone the practice session until Wednesday or Thursday, and at about 4 o’clock on Monday, he phoned Alethea to tell her not to come until further notice.
The following morning at 9:37 a.m., hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the west side of the Pentagon, killing 184 people, the most ever in a single day on Virginia soil since the Civil War Battle of Sailor’s Creek on April 6, 1865. Among the dead was Tolbert and two members of his staff.
Finally, around 6 o’clock that evening, our son called us with the news that he had reached Alethea using a secure Navy line, and that she was all right. We both broke into tears of joy.
Three months later, on Dec. 8, Alethea and Glenn had a beautiful wedding in Richmond. Had it not been for Tolbert’s phone call, that day of celebration for our family may never happened. Since then, Alethea and Glenn have had two sons, now ages 15 and 11.
To this day, Alethea is reluctant to talk about 9/11, even when people are discussing their own accounts of the event. It is simply too painful. Not only did she lose her former boss, but one of her husband’s co-workers perished in the very plane that crashed into the Pentagon.
Today is especially sad for many families across the nation who were not as fortunate as we were on 9/11. Let us not forget them and their loved ones.
Charles F. Bryan Jr., Ph.D., is president and CEO emeritus of the Virginia Historical Society. His book, “Imperfect Past: More History in a New Light,” that features 80 of his latest essays in The Times-Dispatch, is scheduled for release this fall. Contact him at: cbryan1969@aol.com