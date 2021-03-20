Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: All in the family: What to do with the old folks?

As I approach my mid-70s, I’m finding life to be a greater challenge with each passing year. For one, more and more of my relatives and friends who have been an important part of my life are dying.
Pain is an almost constant companion now as arthritis has settled in for a long siege of my lower back. Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 17 years ago, I am finding it increasingly difficult to do routine things that I once took for granted.
I had to give up driving this past year. Dressing myself is becoming a chore. And my voice is beginning to soften, prompting people to frequently ask, “What did you say?”
On the other hand, I have much to be thankful for.
In the decade leading up to my retirement, I socked away every dollar I could from my paycheck into a 401(k) account. As a result, my wife and I have a modest nest egg. That, plus monthly social security checks, ensures a fairly comfortable but not extravagant lifestyle for us.
Three years ago, we moved into Cedarfield, a continuing care retirement community in western Henrico County that satisfies most of our basic needs, while relieving us of many of the hassles that go with home ownership. We have been well looked after during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our situation makes me realize just how fortunate we are when compared to previous generations of senior Americans and many elderly people living today. Until the 1920s, most Americans lived in rural areas and made their livelihood on farms, when there was no real retirement as we know it today. People simply worked until they physically were unable to or they died.
Taking care of the elderly mostly fell on family members, especially for the very old, infirmed and poor. Genealogists researching census records long have discovered that it was not unusual to find three or four generations of a family living under one roof.
But in many instances, it was not feasible for families to care for their elderly parents and grandparents. Throughout the country in the 19th century, town and county governments began to build “poor houses” that took in seniors who had no family or other means to support themselves.
At the same time, reform-minded advocates led a movement to establish asylums for the mentally ill and orphanages for parentless children. Built with charitable intentions, many of these places were underfunded and had barely tolerable living conditions. They were regarded by most people as the last stop in the game of life.
By the late 19th century, the first elements of a modern care system for the elderly began to take shape. Religious, fraternal and veterans groups started opening living facilities for seniors. These “retirement homes” were a welcome alternative to most state and local government-run institutions.
Often referred to as almshouses, a term that was borrowed from the English model, they provided shelter and regular meals for the elderly in need of support. Almshouses continued well into the 20th century but became overwhelmed during the Great Depression when the poor and indigent population virtually exploded.
Little by little, interest increased in how society treats its senior population as people began to live longer with healthier lifestyles and the advent of modern medicine. The average life expectancy of an American nearly doubled in the 19th century from age 28 to age 47. It nearly doubled again during the 20th century.
In addition, unheard of wealth was created, as various national economies shifted from agricultural to industrial. Governments throughout the western world instituted social welfare programs that provided an income to seniors who no longer could work.
Led by the German government in the late 19th century, the U.S. eventually created an old age pension plan that led to passage of the Social Security Act of 1935 under the leadership of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson led the effort to create Medicare and Medicaid to ensure that all seniors would have access to medical care regardless of their financial situations.
At the same time, our elderly population continues to steadily grow. The percentage of Americans age 65 and older nearly has quadrupled from 4.1% in 1900 to 15.2% in 2016 with no evidence that it is slowing. By 2030, seniors are expected to make up more than 20% of the population.
Despite this growth in the elderly population, according to the Social Security Administration, the poverty rate for people 65 and older has declined almost 70% in the past five decades. That trend does not appear across the board as the population of elderly Latinos and African Americans living in poverty actually has grown by as much as 8.6% during that same period.
This will require the government to spend almost double what it does today on programs like Medicare. As a result, senior care will have to develop quickly to meet this growing demand.
In response, an increasing number of residential living facilities for the elderly have emerged since the 1970s, from elegant facilities to those that offer the barest of amenities. For those who do not require a nursing home environment, assisted living communities providing intermediate care have proliferated as well.
The competition to attract residents is keen. Many offer excellent dining services, a full range of exercise equipment, regular entertainment and a variety of other amenities.
Seniors living in those centers sometimes don’t realize how fortunate they are to spend their last years in relative comfort and security. People increasingly are not viewing senior living as a final stop, but rather someplace to age with dignity and to be cared for when needed.
Unfortunately, there still are far too many people out there who still aren’t able to take advantage of a comfortable retirement, and who might have to rely on the support of family members simply to stay afloat.
Charles F. Bryan Jr., Ph.D., is president and CEO emeritus of the Virginia Historical Society. Contact him at: cbryan1969@aol.com