Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: All in the family: What to do with the old folks?

As I approach my mid-70s, I’m finding life to be a greater challenge with each passing year. For one, more and more of my relatives and friends who have been an important part of my life are dying.

Pain is an almost constant companion now as arthritis has settled in for a long siege of my lower back. Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 17 years ago, I am finding it increasingly difficult to do routine things that I once took for granted.

I had to give up driving this past year. Dressing myself is becoming a chore. And my voice is beginning to soften, prompting people to frequently ask, “What did you say?”

On the other hand, I have much to be thankful for.

In the decade leading up to my retirement, I socked away every dollar I could from my paycheck into a 401(k) account. As a result, my wife and I have a modest nest egg. That, plus monthly social security checks, ensures a fairly comfortable but not extravagant lifestyle for us.

Three years ago, we moved into Cedarfield, a continuing care retirement community in western Henrico County that satisfies most of our basic needs, while relieving us of many of the hassles that go with home ownership. We have been well looked after during the COVID-19 pandemic.