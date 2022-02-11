Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: At war with the relentless demon of Parkinson's disease

Since retiring from the Virginia Historical Society (now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture) in 2008, I have written nearly 200 columns on a variety of topics for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The content of most of them has been related to history, but some have covered other subjects, including health and aging.

I reached the peak of my production about five years ago when I was turning out one, sometimes two columns a week. I found myself becoming a minor celebrity in Richmond, a proverbial “big minnow in a little pond.” It seemed hardly a week went by when someone would ask: “Are you the Charles Bryan who writes for the newspaper?”

But then my production level started to diminish in 2021. Topics for my column became harder to develop. I have published only two in the last five months. Sometimes I sit at my keyboard, staring at the screen. When people ask me why I haven’t written anything lately, I blame it on “writer’s block.”

What has happened to me? Without question, it is something I first wrote about in 2009, titled “My Fear of a Demon.” In that column, I described my then five-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, an incurable neuromuscular illness that mounts a slow but relentless siege on the brain and body. Little by little, it ages and slows down its victims. I call it my demon.

Named for English surgeon James Parkinson in the early 19th century, the disease often is difficult to diagnose, usually requiring the expertise of specialists. Approximately 2 million Americans have the ailment, a number that is growing as more members of the baby-boom generation reach 60, the average age for diagnosis.

Having served in the Army during the Vietnam War, I qualified for treatment at the Parkinson’s Disease Research Education and Clinical Center at Richmond’s McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, one of only seven such centers in the country.

The team of specialists there prescribed the right combination of drugs for me. Soon I began to feel better, and my symptoms were significantly diminished for another eight years.

People often expressed surprise when I told them I had Parkinson’s. Maintaining a positive attitude and vigorous exercise regimen contributed to my overall well-being.

But Parkinson’s is a relentless demon. Its progression can be slowed but not stopped. Little by little, the symptoms I experienced early in my diagnosis reappeared — a slight hand tremor, occasional falls and increasing difficulties in performing simple tasks that require dexterity.

By 2016, I reached the point where I was convinced I had to do something to slow my downward spiral. Drugs no longer provided quite the help I needed, so I began to discuss another option: deep brain stimulation surgery, a complex process that, if successful, could diminish my symptoms.

The surgery was a success. I felt more like my old self: no more shaky hands, no more falls, no more shuffling of feet as people stared at me when I fumbled for my wallet in the grocery store checkout line. And I was able to continue various activities, such as writing, driving and air travel, that I had been forced to limit.

I knew DBS has its limitations and in time, it eventually would lose its effectiveness. But if it gave me another five good years, I would be satisfied.

Six years later, I again started to struggle with the disease. Medical scientists have identified five stages of Parkinson’s, ranging from mild symptoms (stage 1) to advanced (stage 5). By my estimate, I now am in stage 4. Most of the time, I rely on a walker to stand or move from one place to another. I would find it nearly impossible, if not dangerous, to live alone.

In addition to these obvious manifestations, most people with Parkinson’s also experience nonmotor symptoms. These include mild depression, lack of motivation and loss of executive function. My “writer’s block,” for example, probably is a general malaise that has settled over me, making certain functions that once were simple much more challenging.

Executive function is a set of mental skills that provide order to our daily lives, including time management and organizational planning. A strong executive function was key to any successes I had during my career.

Despite these challenges, I still refuse to give in to the disease. I try to help others who live with it. Working on behalf of a pharmaceutical product, my wife and I regularly call people around the country with Parkinson’s and share ways we handle the disease. We still speak to support groups, although we have had to cut back because of the pandemic.

Probably the greatest motivator for continuing the fight has been the support and encouragement of so many people. One of the most gratifying examples has been my Virginia Military Institute classmates, who created a Parkinson’s disease research fund at Virginia Commonwealth University in my honor.

I doubt we will see a cure for the illness in my lifetime, but I can only hope the tide is turning. Rest assured I will do whatever I can to battle my demon of Parkinson’s until my dying breath.