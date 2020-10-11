Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Beware of sedition laws

The concept of the court’s role and authority as one of three equal branches of government, however, did not come until later. As a result, Jefferson and James Madison attacked the new laws by secretly going through the Virginia and Kentucky legislatures. The Virginia and Kentucky Resolutions, written by Madison and Jefferson, declared the Alien and Sedition Acts as unconstitutional and that in such cases, “states are duty bound to interpose.”

The acts remained on the books for another decade, but they no longer were enforced, and eventually were repealed or allowed to lapse.

They, however, left a permanent stain on the reputation of John Adams. His Federalist Party was disrupted and demoralized, never to regain control of the national administration. Since then, the few times that sedition legislation has been imposed, it has created more discord than ever was intended.

Recently, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr urged federal prosecutors to consider filing sedition charges against protesters in several American cities. Although reserved for those who have posed an immediate threat to government authority, such measures usually are a violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution and are rescinded by the courts.

Silencing free speech is one of the first steps on the road to tyranny. Jefferson vehemently opposed any measure that curtailed the ability of citizens to speak their minds. The threat posed by a president and government with too much power is well worth remaining vigilant against today.