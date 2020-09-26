Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Controversial elections are nothing new

With only a matter of weeks to go before the 2020 presidential election, the American public anxiously awaits its outcome. Although many presidential elections have been contentious, this year’s version seems unusually combative.
Many political experts contend that its final results might not be determined until well after the Nov. 3 election date. President Donald Trump repeatedly has argued that if he loses, the election is rigged and a hoax. To date, he has not said that the results are bogus if he wins.
Regardless of the final tally, it could be one of many controversial presidential elections in American history. Here are some examples of others:
1800
Exactly 200 years ago, Americans experienced their first disputed presidential election. Anyone who has seen the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” knows the story.
The process of electing presidents differed then because each Electoral College member had two votes that did not differentiate between the presidency and the vice presidency. The man who received the most votes assumed the presidency, while the runner-up became vice president.
In this case, Thomas Jefferson was presumed to be pitted against the incumbent John Adams for the presidency. But under the existing system, Jefferson’s 73 electoral votes were tied by 73 for Aaron Burr, a presumptive vice presidential candidate from New York. Adams garnered 67 votes. Because of the tie, the election went to the House of Representatives for resolution.
Burr was an anathema to many people, especially Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, who openly lobbied against him. Even though Hamilton had no love for Jefferson, he considered him a better choice than Burr whom he said, “loves nothing but himself” and “thinks of nothing but his own aggrandizement.”
Nevertheless, Jefferson became president and relunctantly had to accept Burr as his vice president. Three years later, Vice President Burr killed Hamilton in a duel over accusations of marital infidelity. Wanting to avoid future situations when the president and vice president were political opponents, Congress approved the 12th Amendment to the Constitution that required electors to vote for the country’s two highest offices separately.
1824 and 1828
Twenty-four years later, Americans experienced another controversial presidential election. By 1824, the death of an infant two-party system led to chaos with four candidates vying for the presidency. Andrew Jackson, hero of the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, ran against John Quincy Adams, son of the former president; House Speaker Henry Clay; and Treasury Secretary William H. Crawford.
Jackson won the popular vote by 40,000 and landed 99 electoral votes, followed by Adams with 84 electoral votes, then Crawford and Clay. With no candidate earning a clear majority of electoral votes, the election once again went to the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Clay.
House members went into secret negotiations for a month and finally emerged with a winner — Adams. Soon afterward, Adams announced his cabinet, awarding the prestigious secretary of state position to Clay.
Suspecting collusion, a livid Jackson denounced the appointment as a “corrupt bargain” and declared that he again would run against Adams in 1828. As the new head of the Democratic Party, he kept his word in one of the most mean-spirited elections in American history. Adams supporters argued that Jackson’s mother had been a prostitute and his wife was an adulterer.
Jacksonians responded by accusing Adams of being a pimp for the czar when he served as ambassador to Russia. Of course, none of these allegations was proven true, but the accusation of an illicit scheme haunted the incumbent throughout his term and ultimately led to a crushing political defeat rendered by Jackson in 1828.
1948
The outcome of this election stunned the nation as no other and turned out to be one of the greatest upsets of all presidential contests.
Harry S. Truman was a relatively unknown senator when President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked him to be his running mate in the 1944 election. Roosevelt was elected to an unprecedented fourth term in a close race but a few months later, he died.
Roosevelt had kept Truman in the dark regarding most policy issues and security matters, including the existence of an atomic bomb. Nevertheless, as president, Truman made some of the most significant decisions in American history, including dropping two atomic bombs on Japan, thereby ending World War II; implementation of the Marshall Plan to restore war-torn Western Europe; and the racial integration of the armed forces.
Energetic, outspoken and self-confident, he proved to be a strong president. Yet few presidents have had a worse working record with Congress, even within his own party. His stands on civil rights and labor split the Democratic Party into three factions in 1948.
Given little chance of being elected in his own right, he nevertheless was nominated by the party to run against Republican Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of New York. Most polls and political experts gave Truman little chance of victory, but he took his case directly to the public on a whistle-stop train tour of the nation.
Using the “do-nothing” Congress as his primary target, Truman’s message gained resonance with a growing number of Americans. On Election Day, Truman pulled out a victory in what has been described as a political miracle. Although he had a low public approval rating when he left office in 1953, today he is ranked as a near-great president by most historians.
Other controversial contests provide additional insights into our process of electing presidents. The elections of 1860, 1876, 1912 and 2000 demonstrate that the current way of choosing presidents is not perfect, yet it has worked reasonably well for two centuries.
It would be a shame if careless talk about the upcoming election being riddled with fraud and a hoax undermined one of the most important rights American citizens possess.
Charles F. Bryan Jr., Ph.D., is president and CEO emeritus of the Virginia Historical Society. Contact him at: cbryan1969@aol.com