Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Controversial elections are nothing new

Roosevelt had kept Truman in the dark regarding most policy issues and security matters, including the existence of an atomic bomb. Nevertheless, as president, Truman made some of the most significant decisions in American history, including dropping two atomic bombs on Japan, thereby ending World War II; implementation of the Marshall Plan to restore war-torn Western Europe; and the racial integration of the armed forces.

Energetic, outspoken and self-confident, he proved to be a strong president. Yet few presidents have had a worse working record with Congress, even within his own party. His stands on civil rights and labor split the Democratic Party into three factions in 1948.

Given little chance of being elected in his own right, he nevertheless was nominated by the party to run against Republican Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of New York. Most polls and political experts gave Truman little chance of victory, but he took his case directly to the public on a whistle-stop train tour of the nation.

Using the “do-nothing” Congress as his primary target, Truman’s message gained resonance with a growing number of Americans. On Election Day, Truman pulled out a victory in what has been described as a political miracle. Although he had a low public approval rating when he left office in 1953, today he is ranked as a near-great president by most historians.