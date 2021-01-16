Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Demagoguery and the great insurrection

One of the first steps is for everyone, especially those in public office, to tone down the angry and insulting rhetoric.

Most of us are familiar with the response of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to a woman who accused Democrat Barack Obama of being a Muslim and of not being a native-born American. McCain, who lost the 2008 presidential race to Obama, stopped her in her tracks saying that she was wrong, and that Obama was a good American and a decent man.

In today’s charged political environment, we desperately need more elected officials and candidates for office who have the courage not to give in to insulting their political opposition, particularly with lies.

We as a people should not tolerate lying by our leaders. But lying has become so commonly used by those in positions of authority that we almost have become numb to it.

As we prepare to inaugurate a new president, let us hope that there is no more bickering over the number of votes cast in the last election or the size of the crowd that shows up for the inauguration or anything else that does not help the nation heal.

Words from President Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address seem most appropriate now:

“With malice towards none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds . . . and to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”