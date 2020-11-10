Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere

A few years ago, I was flying back to Richmond from a business meeting. I had a tight connection in Atlanta. As often was the case in those prepandemic days, the terminal teemed with thousands of people dashing from one concourse to another, desperately trying to make their connections. I cannot remember the year of that trip, but I distinctly remember the date: Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Soon after I arrived at my gate before boarding began, the Delta agent announced: “Please raise your hand if you are a veteran of one of the U.S. armed forces.”

Having served stateside in the Army during the Vietnam War, I slowly raised my hand, along with perhaps half a dozen other passengers, not quite knowing what to expect. The agent then asked all other passengers to give us veterans a round of applause in honor of Veterans Day.

Much to my surprise, my fellow passengers broke into a loud and sustained ovation. Then the agent invited all veterans to board first. I proceeded to my seat, and for the next 20 minutes, almost every passenger who walked past me thanked me for my service.

Suddenly tears welled up in my eyes. Never since being discharged from the Army had anyone offered me a gesture of appreciation for my military service, especially in the years immediately following my time in the Army.