Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere

A few years ago, I was flying back to Richmond from a business meeting. I had a tight connection in Atlanta. As often was the case in those prepandemic days, the terminal teemed with thousands of people dashing from one concourse to another, desperately trying to make their connections. I cannot remember the year of that trip, but I distinctly remember the date: Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Soon after I arrived at my gate before boarding began, the Delta agent announced: “Please raise your hand if you are a veteran of one of the U.S. armed forces.”
Having served stateside in the Army during the Vietnam War, I slowly raised my hand, along with perhaps half a dozen other passengers, not quite knowing what to expect. The agent then asked all other passengers to give us veterans a round of applause in honor of Veterans Day.
Much to my surprise, my fellow passengers broke into a loud and sustained ovation. Then the agent invited all veterans to board first. I proceeded to my seat, and for the next 20 minutes, almost every passenger who walked past me thanked me for my service.
Suddenly tears welled up in my eyes. Never since being discharged from the Army had anyone offered me a gesture of appreciation for my military service, especially in the years immediately following my time in the Army.
Although I never experienced the open hostility and taunts of “baby killer” directed by some people at service members returning from Vietnam, the public for the most part ignored the former warriors. But it was unthinkable then that an airport gate agent would recognize veterans the way the woman in Atlanta did.
Veterans definitely are “in” now, which no doubt is related to the high regard the military enjoys. We are asked to stand and be applauded when our respective service songs are played at July 4 celebrations. It is not unusual for people to say, “Thank you for your service,” when they discover that I am a veteran.
It has not always been that way. For that matter, the United States has a long and checkered history with its veterans. From the earliest days of the republic, elected officials have debated how to treat those who risked their lives for their country.
After the American Revolution, Congress awarded land grants in the western territories to those who had served. Pensions, bonuses, medical care and financial support for education have been granted by Congress to veterans of subsequent wars.
After the Revolution, veterans who had been guaranteed pensions and land grants saw their promised benefits reduced because Congress lacked the funding to pay for them. War of 1812 veterans received no support for more than 50 years.
After the Civil War, Union veterans received modest pensions, while former Confederates had to rely on the limited benefits made available to them by their cash-strapped states.
World War I veterans received minimal federal benefits immediately following the war. Unless the veteran had been wounded, benefits were limited to a $60 bonus and a ticket for a train ride home.
After considerable lobbying on their behalf, however, veterans were promised benefits that would be made available to them in 1945. Congress also created the Veterans Administration (VA) in 1930 that, among other things, administered retirement homes and small hospitals for needy veterans.
Then veterans saw promised benefits become victims of the Great Depression. In 1932 some 50,000 demonstrators, who called themselves the Bonus Army, marched on Washington demanding early distribution of the bonus promised to them in 1945. Arguing that they needed the money then, not later, the veterans set up an encampment at Anacostia Flats, pledging not to leave until their needs were met.
After being told that some of the protesters were communists and other left-wing radicals, President Herbert Hoover was convinced that the veterans posed a threat to the government. After negotiations broke down, Hoover sent federal troops in to disperse the Bonus Army encampment, resulting in the death of several veterans and the eventual failure of their cause.
The tragic irony of regular army soldiers firing on veterans who wanted financial relief helped lead to Hoover’s crushing defeat to Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1932 presidential election.
World War II, however, brought about the most significant developments for veterans. For one, the war led to the passage of arguably the most important piece of legislation of the 20th century — the GI Bill. Provisions of the bill included low-cost mortgages, low-interest loans to start a business or farm, unemployment insurance, tuition payments for attending college or a vocational school, and several other benefits.
The provisions of the original GI Bill expired in 1956, having served the nation well for more than a decade. In addition to helping GIs adjust to civilian status immediately following the war, it had other long-term benefits for the nation, particularly its economy, by providing the country with the most educated and skilled workforce in the world. That, in turn, led to an economic boom that lasted for more than two decades.
Even with the GI Bill’s expiration, Congress continued to provide benefits to veterans, including a greatly expanded health care system.
At the end of World War II, the VA was overwhelmed by the huge number of veterans requiring treatment for wounds they had sustained. With fewer than 100 hospitals located mostly in rural areas and barely 1,000 doctors, the VA could not meet the demand.
To address this challenge, President Harry Truman signed a revolutionary arrangement with medical schools throughout the country. Under this agreement, new VA hospitals would partner with nearby medical schools, sharing physicians, interns and other health care professionals in treating veterans. It is an arrangement that for the most part has worked well.
As a result of this and several other factors, the U.S. has the most comprehensive system of services for its veterans in the world. However, the VA — now formally called the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — faces huge challenges with soaring demand coming from aging Vietnam-era veterans who require increased medical care. Additional claims created by the war on terrorism are placing even more stress on the system.
Given their age and general health, the current COVID-19 pandemic is hitting veterans to an unusually high degree. If that isn’t enough, nearly 300,000 people who have served their country are living on the street. For that matter, the number of homeless Vietnam veterans is far greater than the number who died in that war.
Come Veterans Day this year, it is well worth remembering the words of Abraham Lincoln:
“Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor also to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves as best he can, the same cause.”
