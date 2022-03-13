Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Is VMI being picked on?

My alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, has been the subject of considerable media attention this year, much of it negative. Extensive exposes in Time magazine, The Washington Post and a variety of electronic media have painted a picture of a military college where racial insults are regularly directed at Black cadets; where female cadets are subjected to unwanted sexual advances; where the school’s vaunted single-sanction honor system has unfairly targeted Black cadets for violations of the code; and where the school’s long-standing embrace of its Confederate heritage seems out of step in today’s highly charged political atmosphere.

Like most of my fellow alumni, I have mixed feelings about these reports. On the one hand, I am concerned VMI is being singled out for bad conduct. My nephew, who recently graduated, and several current cadets I have talked with say they never witnessed or heard of any such behavior in their time at VMI.

There is no question that VMI has resisted change in regard to race and gender. From as early as 1953, African Americans contacted the school about applying for admission. All such inquiries were politely rejected, with no explanation given. Even after the 1954 Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in public schools, VMI would not open its doors to Black people for another 14 years, my first class or senior year.

On the other hand, in 1953, Virginia Tech admitted its first Black student, who joined the school’s cadet corps — making it the first public college in Virginia to integrate. VMI would be the last to do so.

As for women, while the federal service academies enrolled their first females in 1974, 1975, and 1976, they had to wait until 1997 to be admitted to VMI.

VMI did not willingly make these changes. It and The Citadel (South Carolina’s state military institution) were the only two American colleges that were forced to do so under a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

As a matter of fact, when I graduated from VMI in 1979, there were 214 all-male colleges in the United States. All but three of those schools subsequently made the move to coeducation under their own accord, and in response to fundamental changes in an American society that was becoming increasingly inclusive and diverse in its makeup.

Despite its reluctance to change, sometimes I think VMI is held to higher standards of conduct than other colleges. It should be.

VMI has been taken to task by the media, members of the General Assembly and former Gov. Ralph Northam, a VMI alumnus, for its lack of diversity. In turn, the institute has responded by, among other things, appointing its first Black superintendent, Major General Cedric Wins (VMI ’85); Cadet Kasey Meredith, as its first female regimental commander; and Lt. Col. Jamica Love as its first director of diversity, who is charged with ensuring the makeup of the corps represents the increasing diversity of the people of Virginia.

At the same time, the school plans to continue the momentum it gained under the leadership of the previous superintendent, General J.H. Binford Peay. On his watch, VMI attained new levels of academic excellence and became one of the nation’s premier ROTC programs.

Regarding ongoing efforts to ensure diversity, it is worth noting the percentage of Black students in the VMI corps (7%) already is in line with other Virginia colleges.

That number equals the College of William & Mary’s student body. VMI’s Black student enrollment also compares favorably with the University of Virginia (6.2%), and Virginia Tech (less than 5%). VMI’s next-door neighbor, Washington and Lee University, which is private, trails all of the colleges I surveyed at 3.8%.

If a school counts online students as part of its total, Liberty University in Lynchburg claims a Black student enrollment of 14.6%. VCU stands out with the most diverse student body among Virginia colleges — a 17.5% Black student enrollment.

How does VMI compare with other military colleges — the federal service academies and six senior military colleges that offer ROTC programs? While the U.S. Military Academy stands out with a 12% Black cadet presence, VMI has a larger percentage of Black students than the Naval Academy (6.9%), the Air Force Academy (6.6%) and the Coast Guard Academy (4.9%). VMI, however, trails The Citadel (7.9%).

With a female enrollment of 14%, VMI lags behind most of the other military schools. The brigade of midshipmen at the Naval Academy, for example, now is 27% female, while the Coast Guard Academy is 38% women. West Point and the Air Force Academy each have female enrollment figures of approximately 22%. The Citadel reports 13% of its corps is composed of women.

Regardless of statistics, the question of how Black and female students are treated at VMI frankly is more important. Are women at VMI at greater risk of sexual assault than at other colleges? Do women in leadership positions within the corps receive the same respect as their male counterparts? Are Black students, or anyone for that matter, unfairly targeted for honor violations? Do white cadets, particularly males, receive preferential treatment over their nonwhite counterparts?

If VMI can respond to those questions and more, it will not only survive the current crisis: It can thrive as it has many times in its long history.