Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Memories of an inauguration

The regular Army officers who accompanied us warned us not to confront these “hippies” unless we physically were attacked. Thankfully the discipline that had been instilled in us during our time at VMI held, and violence was avoided. For that matter, an always courteous classmate said to one protester: “Hey, man, we’re no baby killers. These rifles don’t even have firing pins in them.” The protester looked blankly back at him, not sure how to respond.

After about an hour, the demonstrators were unable to get us to respond to their taunts and left us to confront another group in the parade. Nevertheless, they had delayed us nearly an hour.

Finally, the order was given, and forming up behind the Highty-Tighties marching band, we stepped off in a battalion mass formation with our cadet first captain, Chris L’Orange, and his regimental staff in the lead. As one newspaper reported, we marched “flawlessly” and we were treated to an unexpected compliment when Nixon turned to his family and pointed out the VMI unit. His daughter, Tricia, then blew kisses at us as we marched by.