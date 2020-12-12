Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Presidential winners and losers

The recent presidential election is being wrapped up amid controversy. Initially, it almost reminded me of a comedic Gilbert and Sullivan musical.
Unfortunately, the potential consequences are real and anything but funny. While President Donald Trump has limited his ventures outside the White House since the election mainly to play golf, the COVID-19 pandemic has re-emerged as a national health crisis. At the same time, Trump’s reluctance to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration reflects a level of irresponsibility rarely seen in presidential history.
Although his actions have been odd, this is not the first time there has been a less-than-smooth transfer of presidential power.
Indeed, presidential transitions can be awkward, especially if the incumbent president has lost the recent election to his successor. The period between election and inauguration also can lead to serious consequences for the country as it did in 1932.
Incumbent Republican President Herbert Hoover had a deep dislike of his opponent, Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom he accused of dishonesty and “for dealing from the bottom of the deck.” Furthermore, Hoover charged Roosevelt with being a socialist who would lead the country on a “march to Moscow.”
At the same time, Roosevelt had little respect for Hoover, referring to him as a “do nothing” president who should be held responsible for the deepening depression that was gripping the nation. Even as some states began to shut down their banking systems, Hoover refused to take any aggressive steps to slow the panic.
By the time Roosevelt took office, the country’s banking system and economy nearly had ground to a halt. It would take a world war some seven years later to lift the country out of the economic quagmire it had gotten itself in.
An earlier presidential election that ended in a virtual tie ironically led to a serious and long setback for Blacks in the South. Presidential scholars long have regarded the 1876 election as perhaps the most controversial of all.
With a steady stream of Republican victories since the presidential election of 1860, Southern Democrats were anxious to attract someone who finally gave them a good chance of winning. Their candidate, Gov. Samuel Tilden of New York, fit the profile of an honest, solid and competent executive who could run effectively against a record of corruption and incompetence in sitting President Ulysses S. Grant’s administration.
The Republicans nominated Civil War veteran Rutherford B. Hayes, three-time governor of Ohio, advocate of civil service reform and a man with a reputation for integrity.
In an extremely tight and fiercely fought race, both sides claimed victory with a virtual tie in electoral votes and a close popular vote. Thrown to Congress to break the deadlock, the dispute dragged on for weeks, with the distinct possibility that no one would be selected in time for the inauguration of the new president in March. Threats of violence swept the nation, to which Grant warned that he would declare martial law, if necessary, to quell the civil unrest.
With concern that the situation was worsening, leaders from both parties began complex and often heated negotiations. Finally, with only two days before the inauguration, Southern Democrats worked out a deal that solved the dilemma and actually worked to their advantage.
Knowing that Hayes was a moderate and no radical, they threw their votes to him. In return, they gained a number of concessions, including federal government subsidies for Southern railroads, federal assistance for internal improvements and, perhaps most important, the removal of all remaining federal troops from the South.
Since the end of the Civil War, Union soldiers had occupied the former Confederate states to, among other things, ensure that the recently emancipated slaves were not mistreated, and their civil rights were not violated. White Southerners had resented the presence of what they considered an occupying army and took whatever opportunity they could to intimidate African Americans. The presence of Union soldiers kept that threat at bay.
With the troop removals, however, Southern states began passing so-called Jim Crow legislation that restricted voting rights for Blacks, imposed rigid segregation of the races in public places and imposed a system that relegated them to second-class citizenship for nearly a century.
Historian Eric Foner described this set of events as “one of the most significant setbacks in American history.” It relegated a large portion of the nation’s population to decades of grinding poverty, severely limited educational opportunities, disfranchisement from the political process and a long legacy of inferior health care.
Trump still is proclaiming victory in the recent election, refusing to acknowledge a growing mountain of evidence revealing the opposite. Little by little, his supporters are beginning to face reality and are leaving the administration. The time has come for him to face reality and admit defeat. To do otherwise only makes his behavior seem more childish and could do serious harm to the nation.
Charles F. Bryan Jr., Ph.D., is president and CEO emeritus of the Virginia Historical Society. Contact him at: cbryan1969@aol.com