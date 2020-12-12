Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Presidential winners and losers

The recent presidential election is being wrapped up amid controversy. Initially, it almost reminded me of a comedic Gilbert and Sullivan musical.

Unfortunately, the potential consequences are real and anything but funny. While President Donald Trump has limited his ventures outside the White House since the election mainly to play golf, the COVID-19 pandemic has re-emerged as a national health crisis. At the same time, Trump’s reluctance to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration reflects a level of irresponsibility rarely seen in presidential history.

Although his actions have been odd, this is not the first time there has been a less-than-smooth transfer of presidential power.

Indeed, presidential transitions can be awkward, especially if the incumbent president has lost the recent election to his successor. The period between election and inauguration also can lead to serious consequences for the country as it did in 1932.

Incumbent Republican President Herbert Hoover had a deep dislike of his opponent, Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom he accused of dishonesty and “for dealing from the bottom of the deck.” Furthermore, Hoover charged Roosevelt with being a socialist who would lead the country on a “march to Moscow.”