Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Saving America's battlefields

Today the nearby Seven Pines National Cemetery, a few cannons, some barely visible earthworks and a handful of historical markers are the only reminders of one of the Civil War’s crucial turning points.

Seven Pines is not alone in its fate. Not every battlefield could be preserved. Many of the battlefield sites such as Fredericksburg, Chattanooga, Atlanta and Nashville, among others, long have been built over and destroyed. The same holds true for many Revolutionary War and War of 1812 battle sites.

On the other hand, a movement to preserve American battlefields has been underway for nearly 175 years. In the mid-19th century, portions of Revolutionary War battle sites such as Bunker Hill and Yorktown were set aside to remember those who died in the cause of American independence. Civil War veterans from both sides began placing memorials to their units and fallen comrades at battlefields almost immediately at war’s end.

By the turn of the 20th century, five battlefields (none in Virginia) were declared as national parks under the auspices of what then was the War Department, which regarded them as “outdoor classrooms” to teach strategy and tactics to Army officers.