Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Silence on the Western Front: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Although World War I was only in its fourth month, the casualties were appalling in their scale. Since the opening of hostilities in early August 1914, nearly 1 million combatants had been killed, wounded, captured or declared missing in action.
These horrendous casualty numbers sent shock waves to people throughout the world, most of whom had predicted a relatively short war.
In its first three months, the conflict carried many vestiges of 19th-century warfare, with both sides relying on the offensive and large mass attack formations to punch through enemy lines. But two relatively new innovations immediately made offensive warfare unlike previous conflicts.
The machine gun, which was perfected in the late 19th century, could spew out 600 rounds a minute and was devastating when fired at massed troops.
And although artillery has been used to wage war for centuries, it mainly had been employed for close-up, direct fire. By World War I, however, direct fire gave way to indirect artillery barrages relying on deadly accurate howitzers and mortars. It now was possible to kill enemy soldiers in large numbers miles away and out of sight.
In response to these lethal weapons, a new form of warfare quickly evolved. By the end of 1914, the Allies and Germans had laid out a series of trenches stretching from the Swiss/French border some 475 miles west to the English Channel in Holland.
Periodic offensive operations mostly consisted of short, but costly, rushes against enemy trenches that seldom gained much more than a few acres of ground. The prevailing theory of trench warfare was that the other side eventually would exhaust its resources and have to sue for peace terms.
Between the respective trench lines, a no man’s land evolved, monitored by snipers and warily ventured into by regular patrols. Behind rows of trenches and barbed wire, soldiers had constructed permanent defensive works, which provided the bulk of the respective armies with some shelter from deadly bombardments.
As Christmas and the new year approached in 1914, millions of men shivered in cold muddy trenches, suffering from ever-present rats and lice, and putting up with the constant acrid smells from exploded artillery shells and nearby latrines. Men occasionally lost their minds amid this hellish environment and the almost endless boom of cannon fire.
From these dismal circumstances came one of the most remarkable of Christmas stories. On Christmas Eve 1914, an officer in the Royal Irish Rifle Guard peered through his binoculars at the German trenches 100 yards away and saw something that astonished him.
He immediately reported to headquarters: “Germans have illuminated their trenches [with Christmas trees], are singing songs and wishing us a Happy Xmas.” Concerned that what he was seeing was a ruse, he told his superior that he was “taking all military precautions.”
He need not have been concerned as up and down the line, German and British or French soldiers began to serenade their enemies with carols and shouts of “Merry Christmas.” Rival patrols stumbled into each other in no man’s land with surprising results.
A British soldier later reported that, in the predawn light, members of the Scots Guards saw a German patrol headed their way. The Scotsmen halted and then sent a message forward saying that if they didn’t fire at them, they would do likewise. The Germans agreed, and the two opposing patrols warmly greeted each other and exchanged whiskey and cigars.
As the sun began to rise in the east, soldiers gradually emerged from the opposing trenches and ventured into no man’s land. At first cautiously, then enthusiastically, soldiers began shaking hands and greeting each other with wide grins and boisterous laughter. Even though few Allied soldiers spoke German, and most Germans spoke no English, the soldiers were able to communicate with gestures as if they were playing a game of charades.
As best as possible given the language barrier, they exchanged the latest professional soccer news, and according to some accounts, soldiers on both sides produced soccer balls and began kicking them back and forth.
Soldiers exchanged gifts up and down the long line of trenches, with schnaps going for whiskey from the Brits and wine from the French soldiers. Good tobacco was a prized gift from one enemy to another.
As the sun began to sink in the west, however, the day’s revery began to fade with it. Up and down the line, soldiers — who seemed to understand that the truce would end soon — reluctantly headed back to their respective trenches, in some instances summoned by flares. For the most part, both sides refused to resume fighting until midnight, with some units wrapping up the remarkable day with singing a final round of carols.
The so-called Christmas Truce was one of the few and last examples of instances of chivalry between enemies at war. The following year, there was talk of another ceasefire, but generals on both sides refused to sanction one arguing that fraternization with the enemy lessened the ability of soldiers to fight effectively and ultimately kill the enemy. Such a truce never was repeated.
By the next day, Dec. 26, the war again erupted. Soldiers who had cheerfully exchanged gifts with new friends the day before now were mortal enemies. There would be no real truce until the general armistice of Nov. 11, 1918. Many, if not most, of those who participated in the unique Christmas celebration of 1914 did not live to see peace return.
With its mass slaughter, reliance on trenches, and use of new and insidious ways of killing the enemy, World War I has been described as the worst of wars for the soldiers who served their respective nations. But for those who were there and then survived the war, memories of the Christmas of 1914 would remain with them for the rest of their lives.
Sadly, the prospects of a Christmas truce virtually are unthinkable today. Although we have labeled the current conflict the “war on terrorism,” in reality it is as much a religious war pitting Muslims against nations with Judeo-Christian religious traditions. Germany, France, Great Britain and eventually the United States all worshipped the same God and celebrated the birth of Christ despite being mortal enemies.
Unfortunately, religious conflict today makes it virtually impossible for the warring sides to cease the killing even for one day as was done during one of the worst of all wars.
