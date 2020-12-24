Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Silence on the Western Front: The Christmas Truce of 1914

As the sun began to sink in the west, however, the day’s revery began to fade with it. Up and down the line, soldiers — who seemed to understand that the truce would end soon — reluctantly headed back to their respective trenches, in some instances summoned by flares. For the most part, both sides refused to resume fighting until midnight, with some units wrapping up the remarkable day with singing a final round of carols.

The so-called Christmas Truce was one of the few and last examples of instances of chivalry between enemies at war. The following year, there was talk of another ceasefire, but generals on both sides refused to sanction one arguing that fraternization with the enemy lessened the ability of soldiers to fight effectively and ultimately kill the enemy. Such a truce never was repeated.

By the next day, Dec. 26, the war again erupted. Soldiers who had cheerfully exchanged gifts with new friends the day before now were mortal enemies. There would be no real truce until the general armistice of Nov. 11, 1918. Many, if not most, of those who participated in the unique Christmas celebration of 1914 did not live to see peace return.