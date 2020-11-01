Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Surrendering to temptation: Scandals and evangelicals

After a while it all eventually unraveled. Bakker was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion, for which he was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison but was released after only five years. When Bakker found himself in financial trouble, he asked Jerry Falwell Sr. to assist him in hopes that his television ministry could be salvaged.

The two never got along, and the partnership fell apart with Falwell calling Bakker a liar, embezzler, sexual deviant and “the greatest scab and cancer on the face of Christianity in 2,000 years.”

Falwell Sr., who died in 2007, more than likely would have been appalled by the scandal created by his own son a decade later. Indeed, in the last several months, we have witnessed an Elmer Gantry-like scandal of our own in Virginia.

The news coming out of Lynchburg’s Liberty University, the country’s largest evangelical Christian educational institution, has raised eyebrows almost everywhere.

Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., admitted that his wife, Becki, had a six-year affair with Giancarlo Granda, pool boy-turned business associate. Granda said Falwell participated in some of the liaison as a voyeur, The Associated Press reported, which Falwell has denied.