Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Surrendering to temptation: Scandals and evangelicals

Recently I reread Sinclair Lewis’ classic 20th-century novel “Elmer Gantry,” a story about a flawed man who was a hypocrite. The narrative is based on interviews Lewis conducted with various evangelical preachers and his own experience of growing up in an evangelical church.
The book’s protagonist, Elmer Gantry, was an evangelical minister who secretly was attracted to alcohol, gambling and loose women despite condemning such sinful practices from the pulpit.
“Elmer Gantry” created a public furor when it first was released in 1927. Banned in some cities and denounced from pulpits throughout the country, the book nevertheless became a No. 1 bestseller. Evangelist Billy Sunday accused Lewis of being “Satan’s cohort.”
One character in Lewis’ book is Sharon Falconer, an itinerant evangelist who becomes Gantry’s lover. Lewis loosely based Falconer on one of the most influential and popular evangelists of the 1920s and 1930s — Aimee Semple McPherson.
Endowed with good looks, stylish clothing and a dynamic personality that instinctively charmed large crowds, she was in the forefront of American evangelism in her time. Known as “Sister Aimee,” she pioneered the use of the radio in services broadcast nationally from her Angelus Temple in Los Angeles.
Her services regularly featured faith healing and “speaking in tongues.” Her temple in some ways resembled today’s “megachurches” that often are centered on a “cult of personality” preacher who is an “innovative spiritual leader with considerable persuasive powers,” as described by professor Scott Thumma, director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.
Using her carefully honed preaching skills from the pulpit and over the radio, she developed a magnetic image of herself that helped her develop a vast national audience and considerable wealth.
Married three times (once widowed and twice divorced), she was dogged with allegations of extramarital affairs as she reached the zenith of her ministry. At one point, someone threatened to release nude moving pictures of her and a friend unless she paid a $10,000 bribe.
She denied that such a film existed and refused to pay the blackmailer. Although no evidence is thought to exist of her infidelity, rumors of various assignations followed her until her death from an overdose of sleeping pills in 1944.
Over the past several decades, we have witnessed other major scandals involving dynamic church leaders. In the late 1980s, prominent television televangelist Jimmy Swaggart tearfully confessed publicly to multiple affairs with prostitutes.
At the same time, evangelist Jim Bakker and his wife, Tammy Faye, used their daily television program to promote Heritage Village in South Carolina that they described as a “Christian Disneyland.” It was a scam from the beginning. In addition to using donations to support a lavish lifestyle, Bakker kept a double set of books to hide a $250,000 bribe he paid his former secretary with whom he had an affair.
After a while it all eventually unraveled. Bakker was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion, for which he was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison but was released after only five years. When Bakker found himself in financial trouble, he asked Jerry Falwell Sr. to assist him in hopes that his television ministry could be salvaged.
The two never got along, and the partnership fell apart with Falwell calling Bakker a liar, embezzler, sexual deviant and “the greatest scab and cancer on the face of Christianity in 2,000 years.”
Falwell Sr., who died in 2007, more than likely would have been appalled by the scandal created by his own son a decade later. Indeed, in the last several months, we have witnessed an Elmer Gantry-like scandal of our own in Virginia.
The news coming out of Lynchburg’s Liberty University, the country’s largest evangelical Christian educational institution, has raised eyebrows almost everywhere.
Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., admitted that his wife, Becki, had a six-year affair with Giancarlo Granda, pool boy-turned business associate. Granda said Falwell participated in some of the liaison as a voyeur, The Associated Press reported, which Falwell has denied.
Apparently when Granda threatened to extort the Falwells by releasing lurid photographs of the affair to the public, the couple called on Michael Cohen, the personal attorney of their friend Donald Trump, to help them. An expert in cleaning up messes, Cohen was able to keep the photographs from the public eye.
Ironically, sometime during all of this, Liberty conferred an honorary doctoral degree on Trump, and Falwell became the first high-profile evangelical to endorse Trump’s candidacy for the presidency in 2016. In August, Falwell resigned as president and chancellor of Liberty, the school founded by his father.
Falwell has sued Liberty University, alleging the school damaged his reputation.
The word “hypocrisy” has been bandied about a lot as we wrap up a brutal presidential election. Now we tend to accept hypocrisy as just part of the political game. “So what? That’s just politics,” we say. Likewise, should we say: “So what? That’s just religion.” Somehow we as a people should not be willing to accept either form of hypocrisy as the norm.
Charles F. Bryan Jr., Ph.D., is president and CEO emeritus of the Virginia Historical Society. Contact him at: cbryan1969@aol.com