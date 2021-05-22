Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: The big lie

Likewise, Roosevelt watched war break out in Europe in 1939, convinced that the U.S. eventually would be drawn into the conflict. Knowing that public opinion overwhelmingly was against involvement in the war, he used executive authority to quietly arm the nation in case it did.

Like Wilson in 1916, FDR ran for re-election in 1940 under a promise to keep the U.S. neutral, saying: “I’ve said it once and I shall say it again, and again, and again. Your boys are not going to be sent to any foreign wars.”

He won re-election, but by the end of the next year, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, American boys would be in combat in almost every corner of the globe for the next four years.

In the cases both of Wilson and of Roosevelt, we can speculate that their less-than-truthful promises to the public were what they genuinely believed at the time and that we can be thankful that the country was better prepared to fight had the two presidents not done otherwise.

No better example of the big lie can be found than with U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin. In 1950, this little-known, first-time senator jumped onto the national stage by accusing his colleagues of ignoring the large number of communists who had infiltrated various federal departments and who sought to undermine the government.