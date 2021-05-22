Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: The big lie

In his early 16th-century essay “The Prince,” Italian diplomat Niccolo Machiavelli argued that to successfully govern a nation, rulers needed to learn the art of subtle lying.
“Occasionally words must serve to veil the facts,” he observed.
Unfortunately, lying by our “rulers” has been anything but subtle or an art form. It seems that in some instances, the bigger the lie, the more some people buy into it, despite strong evidence to the contrary.
Referred to as “the big lie,” the Oxford standard dictionary defines it as “a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the facts, especially when used as a propaganda device by a politician or official body.”
Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels supposedly said: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it … It becomes vitally important for the State to use all its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and ... the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
The 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 violent insurrection in Washington are good examples of how the big lie still lives. Claiming that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump through massive voting fraud, many of his supporters threatened to overturn the election results and eventually install their man as the legitimate president. They did this despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Much like the disputed election, some Trump Republicans say the Jan. 6 insurrection actually was a nonviolent event led by “peaceful patriots” who were taking a “normal tourist visit” of the U.S. Capitol. One only has to watch the news footage of the display of violence and destruction that went on at the Capitol to think there was anything peaceful about that day’s events.
Cases of the big lie are nothing new. For example, Goebbels used it to tap into long-standing German antisemitism. He perpetuated the myth that “international Jewry” ultimately were responsible for Germany’s defeat in World War I.
Long before that use of the big lie, a nativist political party and movement in the 1850s in the U.S. effectively used the big lie to its advantage. Calling themselves the Know Nothings, its xenophobic supporters were anti-Catholic, anti-Irish and anti-immigrant. Members also spread a big lie that a “Romanist” or “Papist” conspiracy to establish an official state religion (Catholic) was undermining religious and civil liberty in America.
The Know Nothings briefly emerged as a major political party in the 1856 presidential election, garnering nearly 22% of the popular vote. Despite this surprisingly strong showing, the party’s existence was short-lived and it collapsed within a few years, riven over the issue of slavery.
A more significant and longer-lasting lie was the myth of the Lost Cause, consisting of a set of arguments describing slavery as a benign institution that had nothing to do with causing the Civil War.
Instead, advocates argued that a clash of cultures and Northern efforts to deprive the South of its unspecified states’ rights led to an internecine conflict. The South, they contended, eventually lost the Civil War because of the overwhelming odds it faced in a mighty, industrialized North.
Named after Edward Pollard’s book “The Lost Cause” (1866), the movement advocated white supremacy, the relegation of African Americans to second-class citizenship and portrayed the period of Reconstruction as a nightmare for Southern whites.
To Lost Cause advocates, the Confederacy had nothing to do with slavery, but was instead a noble endeavor, led by gallant men who sought to defend their homeland from Northern aggression.
Overwhelming documentary evidence, however, undermines the argument of those who claim the Civil War was not about slavery. The Confederacy was a nation based on laws and constitutional authority protecting slavery and the right of its citizens to own their fellow human beings. The Lost Cause myth held forth in the South for well more than a century, much to the detriment of its Black population.
The big lie also can be attributed to presidents who were less than truthful as the country edged toward war.
Both Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt ran for re-election with the pledge to maintain neutrality as wars were raging in Europe. Using the slogan “He kept us out of war” helped Wilson gain re-election in a very close race but, within seven months, he asked and received a declaration of war on Germany.
Likewise, Roosevelt watched war break out in Europe in 1939, convinced that the U.S. eventually would be drawn into the conflict. Knowing that public opinion overwhelmingly was against involvement in the war, he used executive authority to quietly arm the nation in case it did.
Like Wilson in 1916, FDR ran for re-election in 1940 under a promise to keep the U.S. neutral, saying: “I’ve said it once and I shall say it again, and again, and again. Your boys are not going to be sent to any foreign wars.”
He won re-election, but by the end of the next year, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, American boys would be in combat in almost every corner of the globe for the next four years.
In the cases both of Wilson and of Roosevelt, we can speculate that their less-than-truthful promises to the public were what they genuinely believed at the time and that we can be thankful that the country was better prepared to fight had the two presidents not done otherwise.
No better example of the big lie can be found than with U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin. In 1950, this little-known, first-time senator jumped onto the national stage by accusing his colleagues of ignoring the large number of communists who had infiltrated various federal departments and who sought to undermine the government.
The senator intuitively knew how to stir the emotions of the public by staging melodramatic congressional hearings where he and his staff grilled people they accused of being “communist stooges.”
The exposure gained him a huge following, most of whom tuned into daily television broadcasts of the hearings. This went on for nearly four years, but after a while, when he failed to identify any foreign agents, the McCarthy witch hunt began to stand down.
Little by little, opposition to the senator grew. Even his Republican colleagues began to see him as a liability. His once-high positive numbers in the Gallup poll plummeted, and when the Senate overwhelmingly voted to censure him, his political career virtually was over. Already a heavy drinker, he imbibed even more and died at the age of 48.
Other examples of presidential actions could be regarded as the big lie — the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution and America’s entry into the Vietnam War led by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and President George W. Bush’s decision to go to war in 2004 under the dubious assertion that Iraq held a stockpile of weapons of mass destruction.
Does the big lie work? If most of the examples given above are any indication, the big lie might work in the short term but inevitably fails the test of time.
Charles F. Bryan Jr., Ph.D., is president and CEO emeritus of the Virginia Historical Society.