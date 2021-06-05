Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: The button: a symbol of perseverance

Fast forward to July 6, 1991, Induction or “I Day” at the Naval Academy. The four of us, including our son, drove to Annapolis the day before our daughter was to report. Having gone through the Rat Line at VMI, I had some sense of the difficulty she would be facing as a plebe, and it concerned me.

If she was like I was when I was 18 years old, at times, she would be tempted to drop out and transfer to a college less demanding. She was beginning perhaps the greatest challenge in her life. One has to experience it to fully comprehend its difficulty.

I had been trying to think of something she could carry with her to help give her strength in the coming months — a good luck talisman of some sort. Then it came to me: one of the brass buttons from my full-dress VMI uniform.

So, just as we got ready to leave for Annapolis, I quietly slipped up to our attic and snipped a button off of my full-dress uniform (“coatee”) and put it in my pocket.

That evening the four of us went to dinner in Annapolis, which took on the atmosphere of a prisoner’s last meal. As we waited for our dessert, I pulled the VMI button out and handed it to my daughter, saying, “This button went through four difficult years with me at VMI, and I’m giving it to you to help see you through your next four years.”