Nearly a century ago, the United States was in the throes of the Great Depression. With the stock market crash in October 1929, followed by a downward spiral in the economy, the American people were stunned by the turn of events that resulted. Businesses across the country began shutting down while the ranks of the unemployed soared, eventually rising to more than a staggering 30%.
The crisis had widespread implications and created a ripple effect. The automobile industry, for example, had become one of the most important sectors of the American economy. With the financial collapse, car sales plummeted, which in turn led to dramatically reduced production and sales in the steel, rubber, glass and oil industries.
The situation demanded strong and inspirational leadership from the White House to grapple with the challenges the nation faced. That leader was Herbert Hoover. Elected in 1928 as the third Republican president in succession, Hoover never had served in an elected office nor was he an astute politician.
Though a brilliant engineer by profession, he lacked warmth and color. He was especially thin-skinned, and he seemed incapable of accepting blame for even the smallest of mistakes he made.
He came across as shy, standoffish and uninspiring. He gave the American people the distinct impression that he didn’t care about their needs and wants, something that eventually came back to haunt him.
Hoover believed that the economy would return to prosperity sooner than the pundits predicted. He consistently discounted estimates provided by his advisers on the number of unemployed American workers. He urged business leaders to be optimistic, to buy raw materials while prices were down, to maintain the level of employment and wages and then count on sales to rise.
In May 1930, despite the warnings of many economists, Hoover signed into law the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act that so drastically raised duties on more than 900 items that it resulted in a sharp decline in international trade, and only made the situation worse.
Hoover then directed his messages to the general public, urging Americans to have faith in business and to buy rather than hoard. Like his campaigns to spur on business, his public endeavor accomplished little.
Ironically, he did more to address the nation’s financial problems than any previous president who faced an economic crisis. He accelerated federal construction projects, urged state and local governments to speed up spending, and attained promises from the railroad and utility companies to increase capital expenditures.
He took other measures that foreshadowed the deficit spending relief program implemented by his successor, Franklin D. Roosevelt.
But as presidential historian Thomas A. Bailey noted, “Hoover offered active leadership but not effective leadership … He was not so much a do-nothing President as he was one who apparently did nothing that worked to stem the tidal wave of depression.”
In 1933, Hoover left the White House a bitter man after losing in a landslide election to Roosevelt, who promised a “New Deal” for the American people.
It took Roosevelt nearly eight years and a global war to end the Depression, but he had certain skills and a temperament that served him well as president. He inspired the American people and led them in recapturing faith in themselves and their government. Unlike the glum Hoover, Roosevelt led with a self-assured buoyancy and contagious optimism that united the country.
Historian Bailey noted that the most highly ranked presidents — George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Roosevelt — exhibited “the firmness and coolness incumbent in handling emergencies.”
But as the late USA Today columnist Michael Medved observed, “All presidents at one time or another face dire, unexpected crises in which success or failure depends on the way they process challenges more than on their philosophical outlook.”
President Donald Trump’s philosophical outlook is difficult to pin down, but his abilities as a leader of the nation have come under question, especially lately. He often is called to task for his unabashed disregard of the truth, whether that be the size of the crowd at his presidential inaugural or the availability of test kits for the coronavirus.
With a presidential election in the offing, Trump will put his performance as our nation’s chief executive to a vote by the American people. If his initial response to the current pandemic and economic crisis seems no better than Hoover’s to the Great Depression, chances are likely that he will be a one-term president.
We are in the same place today as we were in 1932... We are in a deep recession and a president who is clueless... It took FDR and Keynesian economics (somewhat like the Hero;s Act that the House has passed) to get us moving... Of course, the Republicans then, as they are today, not in favor of FDR's approach but it worked... Republicans have invented the BIG LIE that the only thing that pulled us out of the Great Depression was World War II... That is patently false... The GDP and employment increased every year with the exception of 1937 when FDR had to cave to the Republicans who wanted to take our foot off the gas... That was the only year that there was contraction... So, history repeats itself... Businessman Hoover was crushed by FDR in 1932 and Businessman Trump will be crushed by Joe Biden in 2020... THE END... ~~~ Bob
