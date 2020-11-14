Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: The VMI ring

Next to a diploma, graduates of Virginia Military Institute (VMI) hold their class rings as the most important symbol of their association with the college. Presented to cadets in November of their second class (junior) year, it represents a milestone event during their time at VMI.

By this stage in their cadetship, they have survived the rigors of the Rat Line, have taken on some of the responsibility of running the Corps of Cadets, have forged lifelong friendships and seriously are thinking about what they will do following graduation.

Class rings first were presented at graduation in 1848, but their distribution varied from one class to another until the early 20th century. In 1927, however, every class from then on began to design its own ring, which over the years has grown larger and more extravagant. Each class had an elaborate and symbolic design with iconic images worked into the ring’s side.

These iconic symbols clearly demonstrate just how much the school embraced the so-called Cult of the Lost Cause. The majority have petite images carved in them of the Stonewall Jackson statue, and any number of other symbols such as the Confederate battle flag and a portrayal of Robert E. Lee astride his war horse, Traveller.