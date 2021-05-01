Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: Why do we live so long?

We only have to look at the past year to comprehend the devastation that viruses can cause. From smallpox, to influenza, to hepatitis, to polio, to the coronavirus, these microorganisms at times nearly have destroyed whole populations.

Scientific journalist Charles Mann notes that on the eve of Christopher Columbus’ first visit to the New World in 1492, the total native population in the Western Hemisphere is estimated to have numbered some 100 million.

Yet within a century, that figure had plummeted to only about 10 million. The native population had been isolated from the rest of the world’s population and had not developed immunities like the invading Europeans who practically were germ- and virus-spreading machines.

The development of antivirals did not take off until the 1960s. Medical scientists found it difficult to conquer viruses because of their complex structure and their ability to mutate to other forms. The development of several different types of antiviral drugs that stimulate the body’s immune system to attack the coronavirus has been a game saver during the past year. Medical scientists, however, constantly are watching for any new virus strains that could prove more devastating than any seen before.

5) Stem cell therapy (1970s)