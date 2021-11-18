Charles Miller column: A case for approving MVP Southgate air permit

Furthermore, federal regulators have historically emphasized the importance of minimizing impacts to communities by co-locating facilities where practicable — a point that many of this project’s opponents shared just a few years ago, when they demanded co-location of Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipeline facilities.

Environmental justice

Project opponents have made multiple claims pertaining to environmental justice that are simply not true. There is not a disproportionately large number of minority residents living near the proposed compressor station. There are roughly the same percentage of minority residents living within 1 mile and 3 miles of the site compared with the minority population of the county.

Some opponents have stated that the correct measure for minority population should be the Banister District in which the project is located. This is highly misleading to anyone familiar with our county. The Banister District stretches more than 20 miles to the northeast from the Lambert station, which is located on the edge of the district. Environmental justice issues are typically evaluated by looking at the population within the physical radius of the project — usually 1 mile.