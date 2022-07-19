Charlottesville five years later, part 1 | After the Monuments podcast

During this special series of "After the Monuments," hosts Kelli Lemon and Michael Paul Williams talk with folks involved in or near the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville. The rally, which was prompted by the proposed removal of two Confederate monuments in that city, ultimately turned violent and led to the death of a young woman.
In this episode, Kelli and Michael Paul talk with Devon Henry, owner of a Team Henry Enterprises, a Black-owned contracting firm that was contracted to take down Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Richmond and several other cities. Devon shares stories of the journey from being awarded the contract to removing the monuments, his safety, to fulfilling the prophecy that the monuments that were once put up by Black men would one day be taken down by a Black man.
About After the Monuments
Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.
The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.
Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Virginia, engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.
