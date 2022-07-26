Charlottesville five years later, part 2 | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode, Kelli Lemon and Michael Paul Williams talk with Wes Bellamy, former vice mayor of Charlottesville and former member of the Charlottesville City Council. Bellamy was a central figure during the Unite the Right rally and the removal of two of that city's Confederate monuments. He recalls the taunts and intimidation rally organizers showed toward him leading up to the rally.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.