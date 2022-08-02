Charlottesville five years later, part 3 | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode, Kelli and Michael Paul are talking with Dr. Wes Bellamy again. Dr. Bellamy, former vice mayor of Charlottesville and former member of the Charlottesville City Council, recalls the events immediately before, during and after the deadly Unite the Right Rally in 2017.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.