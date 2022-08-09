Charlottesville five years later, part 4 | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode, Kelli and Michael Paul talk with Kristin Szakos, a former member of Charlottesville City Council who recommended the removal of the city's Confederate monuments during her 2013 election campaign.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.