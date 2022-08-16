Charlottesville five years later, part 5 | After the Monuments podcast

During this special series of After the Monuments, Kelli and Michael Paul talked with folks who were involved or nearby the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. In the finale of the series, Kelli and Michael Paul recap what they heard from guests and share feelings of their own just a few days before the five year anniversary of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.