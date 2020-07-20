By Charniele Herring and Patrick Hope
The horrifying murder of George Floyd sent shock waves throughout the country and around the world, reopening old yet never-healed wounds in the commonwealth. And now video footage is being investigated from 2019 of unacceptable conduct by a Virginia state trooper.
The public outcry around these events, compounded by the higher rates for COVID-19 illness and deaths in communities of color, puts a glaring spotlight on systemic inequities in our society.
The new House Democratic majority prioritized the reversal of policies overlooking and outright obstructing the rights of disenfranchised Virginians.
During the 2020 regular session, House Democrats successfully enacted legislation re-establishing parole eligibility for minors sentenced to life terms without parole, decriminalizing simple marijuana possession, restricting police strip searches of minors, improving treatment for prison inmates who are pregnant or recently have given birth, requiring localities to adopt written policies regarding police body-worn cameras and making it easier for the wrongfully convicted to prove their innocence, among many other bills that make drastic changes to our criminal justice system.
While we are proud of our work on reform, there is more work ahead as the disparities and broken nature of our justice system are at the forefront of our minds. The harsh reality is that, for far too long, Virginia’s approach to criminal justice reform has either been ignored or done in a piecemeal fashion resulting in racial inequities. The upcoming joint committee meetings and special session give us an opportunity to more closely examine inequities and give these issues the focus they desperately deserve. There is an urgent need for swift, immediate action, especially when we consider the years of efforts by Democratic legislators to pass police reform measures.
For the first time in the history of the General Assembly, the House Courts of Justice and Public Safety committees will hold hearings that will enable the public to provide testimony and written public comment virtually.
House Democrats think the public’s point of view and perspective is critical to the formation of legislation. We will hold three joint public meetings: July 22, July 29 and August 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Our intention is to craft effective solutions addressing real problems as they exist, not theoretical or conceptual ideas. By directly talking to Virginians — those who experience inequality firsthand, those who work within the public safety and criminal justice systems, and those who advocate for progress and change — we can better understand not only the most urgent problems, but their underlying causes and factors.
Public participation is both needed and encouraged. The meetings will be livestreamed and there will be time reserved at each of the three meetings for public comment. The public can sign up to testify and submit public comments online at: https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/schedule/meetingSchedule.php
We will do all we can as the committee chairs to ensure that we hear from a diverse group of Virginians. The testimony and public comment will remain on record online for the public to view.
A 2016 study released by The Sentencing Project outlines the racial disparity in the state prison system in America. The “unwarranted level of incarceration that worsens racial disparities is problematic not only for the impacted group, but for society as a whole, weakening the justice system’s potential and undermining perceptions of justice.”
We must take urgent action to fix our broken criminal justice and policing systems, by increasing accountability and transparency. This is the first step toward building trust in our communities toward law enforcement and making sure the system works for all Virginians, instead of working against Black and brown people.
Work needs to be done to make sure that Black Virginians do not suffer the same fates as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice and many others.
We call on the public to help us with this effort. Together, we can help make the commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family — for all Virginians.
