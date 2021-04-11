Chelsea Foudray column: We need voter reform to reduce recidivism and improve community reintegration for returning felons

Re-establishing voting rights post-incarceration for individuals with a felony charge might seem like small potatoes. However, such a small issue can have tremendous impact on re-entry success. A 2006 study in The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science suggests that being unable to fulfill civic duties makes individuals more likely to reoffend.

Active voters have lower rates of recidivism than nonactive voters among the re-entering population. While we still are gathering data on the full impact of re-establishing voter rights on recidivism, early analyses are promising. We need more research to see how far the consequences reach, but it is critical that we open the door to these possibilities.

Voting is an integral part of being a member of a democratic society. Taking away this right can have terrible consequences for re-entry. Encouragement to fulfill civic duty serves as a constant reminder to disenfranchised people that they cannot do so and are therefore less of a community member.