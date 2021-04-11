Chelsea Foudray column: We need voter reform to reduce recidivism and improve community reintegration for returning felons

The 2020 election yielded a record level of civic participation. Television and social media all shouted one thing: “Vote.” The importance of voting was exemplified by early voter turnout, which exponentially was higher than in recent years according to The Washington Post.
But if civic responsibility is more important than ever, why do we exclude so many people from exercising that responsibility? The U.S. has some of the strictest felony disenfranchisement laws in the world. These laws state that individuals convicted of a felony cannot vote, a restriction that varies by length of time depending on the state.
As of 2020, approximately 5 million people are affected by these disenfranchisement laws. Millions more previously are disenfranchised and might not know the extent of their disenfranchisement, according to a 2015 piece in Probation Journal, and an October 2020 study in the journal Social Work. Only about 22% of previously convicted individuals voted in 2008, the Probation Journal study found. Furthermore, about 68% of returning individuals misunderstand their voting rights. This means that millions of individuals are not voting due to these felony disenfranchisement laws — a staggering number given voting is one of the most fundamental rights of being a U.S. citizen.
Studies suggest that reinforcing civic duty is an important way to establish a connection to community and society. Since many re-entering individuals feel disconnected from society, reinstating voting rights might help with successful reintegration and reduce recidivism rates. Barred access to voting perhaps is one of the most underestimated barriers to successful reintegration, which is why we need to lessen the stigma and misinformation re-entering individuals face.
Community involvement
Re-entering individuals often are unprepared for re-entry, and according to a 2010 piece in Criminal Justice Review, society equally is unprepared to handle the 650,000 individuals returning from prison each year.
One way of making re-entry easier is through community involvement, which includes voting on community issues. The sociological framework symbolic interactionism suggests that forming a bond with the community and performing duties that reaffirm civic attachment create an identity that promotes the role of being a law-abiding citizen. Taking on the role of an integrated person and interacting in social settings creates law-abiding narratives and promotes a sense of purpose.
Connections with society
Reintegrating individuals say that not being allowed to vote makes them feel excluded and causes pain. It serves as a constant reminder of their past, with every election, however minor, reminding them they are not considered a full citizen; they are an outcast who is unlikely to succeed. This sends the message that society does not support their desistance from crime.
Moreover, this voting barrier serves no purpose other than punishing people further — and this is after they already served a sentence as punishment for wrongdoing. Re-entry means people reintegrate while keeping the public safe. Felony disenfranchisement serves no purpose regarding public safety. Restoring voting rights, on the other hand, contributes to the restoring aspect of justice and promotes overall reintegration.
Reducing recidivism
Re-establishing voting rights post-incarceration for individuals with a felony charge might seem like small potatoes. However, such a small issue can have tremendous impact on re-entry success. A 2006 study in The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science suggests that being unable to fulfill civic duties makes individuals more likely to reoffend.
Active voters have lower rates of recidivism than nonactive voters among the re-entering population. While we still are gathering data on the full impact of re-establishing voter rights on recidivism, early analyses are promising. We need more research to see how far the consequences reach, but it is critical that we open the door to these possibilities.
Voting is an integral part of being a member of a democratic society. Taking away this right can have terrible consequences for re-entry. Encouragement to fulfill civic duty serves as a constant reminder to disenfranchised people that they cannot do so and are therefore less of a community member.
Disenfranchised people fulfill all the requirements of being a community member and participant, but lack some of their most basic rights. If society is to reach the low level of recidivism we so desperately want, re-establishing voting rights serves an important role.
It is important that everyone feel connected to the communities they live in. Reducing the level of disenfranchisement experienced by re-entering individuals re-enforces the incentive to conform and reduces the marginalization experienced by disadvantaged communities.
Chelsea Foudray is a doctoral student in the criminology, law and society program at George Mason University. Her research is focused on corrections and criminal justice policy and organizations. Contact her at: chelseafoudray@outlook.com