Chelsea Harnish column: Energy-efficient solutions are the key to improving indoor air quality in Virginia schools

Purchasing more stringent air filters without considering the system as a whole causes undue strain and can decrease the lifespan of aging HVAC systems, like those in many of Virginia’s school buildings.

That’s why we had hoped for additional resources from the Virginia energy office, upfront energy assessments to identify specific needs for each building and training for staff who will operate and maintain these systems. If school districts do not have the necessary resources, they risk increasing costs through higher electric bills and early replacement of systems, falling short of desired improvements and wasting an unprecedented opportunity.

For learning environments, improved indoor air quality provides another key benefit. Research noted by the Environmental Protection Agency tells us that better classroom ventilation results in better student performance. Healthier learning environments reduce absenteeism, improve test scores and enhance productivity for students and staff.

We also must recognize that some of Virginia’s school systems are suffering more than others because of funding inadequacies and aging infrastructure.