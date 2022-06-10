Chris Braunlich column: Reject harmful budget cut to help students in need

Visit the website of Cristo Rey Richmond High School, and you’ll learn that all of the students there are from low-income families.

You’ll also read about scores of national and local partnerships providing hundreds of work-study opportunities. They teach students the art and science of working in an office environment, and the soft skills of communication, customer service, office etiquette and team-building. These are the sort of skills employers highly value and the ones that make young people highly employable.

What you won’t learn is those positive programs — and the future of their scholars — now might be in jeopardy.

The school came to Virginia because of the Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits (EISTC) Program. This offers a 65% state tax credit to donors supporting qualified scholarship initiatives serving low- and moderate-income children. In 2021, more than $600,000 in scholarships helped Cristo Rey serve students who needed a better educational placement, and whose incomes were less than $65,000 for a family of four.

The 3-year-old school carefully phased in its operations, starting with a freshman class and adding a new class each year. It is on track to enroll 250 students in 2023, with an ultimate goal of 350.

But a provision in the state budget agreement passed earlier this month could stop growth at Cristo Rey and other schools in its tracks. The provision imposes a $12 million cap on EISTC credits — a cut of more than half — despite a 20% growth in use since 2019. This $12 million level is nearly $1 million less than the amount used in the previous fiscal year, meaning at least 300 fewer students can be served.

It’s not just Cristo Rey: 100% of students at Richmond’s Anna Julia Cooper School receive free tuition because of the EISTC, and the program enabled the school to expand down to kindergarten, allowing it to start closing learning gaps sooner. In Petersburg, Saint Joseph Catholic School — the only nonpublic alternative in that city — was on the road to closing its doors when scholarship students provided additional resources to help it stay open. Other scholarship organizations focus on helping students with disabilities attend schools, preparing them for independent living.

Admittedly, part of the reason for the relatively lower usage of the EISTC is, of 28 similar state tax credits in the nation, Virginia’s credit ranks 27th in size. But the real challenge for legislators is understanding these are scholarships, not “use it or lose it” government programs.

The foundations involved must identify means-tested eligible students, find donors, calibrate donors to the student population (all donations must be spent within two years), and ensure a bad economy doesn’t cause donors to cut back and strand students who start school but are left without scholarships down the road.

Not too long ago, a corporate donor withdrew when federal tax interpretations changed, leaving a $1 million hole to plug. The goal is to make certain students are not hurt, and certainly not ratcheted back and forth between schools.

So scholarship foundations have moved cautiously (perhaps overcautiously). But with well-run foundations, students never ran the risk of being thrown out because there were no scholarships — until now.

If allowed to remain, this provision has the effect of cutting current scholarships for at-risk children by more than $1 million, destabilizing growth and expansion for schools seeking to serve more students, and leaving behind low-income parents and children struggling to secure a quality education. And it effectively eliminates the possibilities of adding new scholarship students, since growth will be frozen at less than even the current amount needed.

Within 24 hours of the budget becoming known, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office reportedly received more than 1,000 communications, urging him to restore the EISTC to full strength. Indeed, only the governor can prevent the unwinding of a scholarship program many low-income parents see as offering the best hope for their child’s future.

Rejecting the severe EISTC cut is the right thing for the governor to do. It is also the best hope to help underserved parents and children chart a better future, preparing them to be healthier, safer and more productive members of our society.