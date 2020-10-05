Chris Frelke and Anne-Marie McCartan column: Richmond’s parks offer opportunities for fun and partnerships

By Chris Frelke and Anne-Marie McCartan
Public appreciation for managed outdoor spaces has blossomed since health officials learned that the best place to be during the coronavirus pandemic is outside. Nothing could make park workers more satisfied than seeing people strolling, walking their dogs, biking and recreating in our almost 3,000 acres in Richmond’s parks.
What park users might not know is how much is happening behind the scenes when neighborhood residents and organizations partner with the city of Richmond to take ownership for the parks. Recognizing this energy, in 2018, the city adopted a deliberate approach to supporting and stimulating this kind of city-resident collaboration. These efforts are bearing fruit.
One such initiative stems from work by the volunteer Greater Byrd Park Geese Management Task Force, asked by the Byrd Park Civic League to propose a long-term strategy to manage the hundreds of domestic and Canada geese in and around the three small lakes in Byrd Park.
It’s fun to feed the geese and watch them jockey for the best position to grab tossed pieces of bread. Unfortunately, what seems fun to people is harmful to our feathered friends. It leads to Canada geese, a migratory species, staying around over the winter because they know they will be fed. The year-round population essentially has decimated much of the grassy area in and around the lakes.
For the 200-plus Graylag geese (domestic farm animals) that live on Swan Lake, human food can cause a painful wing deformity known as “angel wing.” Geese fed by humans also soil the sidewalks and recreation areas with their droppings and can exhibit aggressive behavior in their attempt to get food from people.
After a year of study, meetings with experts and soliciting community input, the Geese Management Task Force proposed a strategy that addresses the welfare of the geese and promotes enjoyment by park visitors.
The city, in partnership with the task force, neighborhood civic leagues and Friends of Byrd Park, is implementing many of the task force recommendations.
Recently, for example, new signage was installed at Fountain and Shields lakes, asking people not to feed the geese. Without the supplement of human food, the Canada geese are more likely to migrate away from the park as nature intended. Additionally, efforts are underway to find groups and individuals who wish to adopt the Graylag geese so that they might be placed by family groupings in environments better suited to their needs.
These innovations will require time for those used to feeding the geese to adapt their behaviors. But in the interest of public enjoyment of the park and the welfare of the resident wildlife, it’s a change whose time has come.
This initiative is but one of several examples of the city partnering with neighborhood residents and organizations. Others include:
- “Camp in the Box,” a James River Park outdoor education program comprised of educational tools to support youth and families. Working with the Friends of the James River Park to promote these innovative virtual programs, kits like “All About Animals” and “Dinosaurs are Back!” help families make the most of their Richmond park adventures.
- A stunning new landscape at Bellemeade Park in South Richmond, with the Friends of Bellemeade Park working in tandem with the city. It features flowering pollinator gardens, winding bicycle trails, newly planted groves of trees and an actively operating bicycle repair shop managed by nonprofit Groundwork RVA. The park has become a learning landscape offering beautiful gardens and outdoor recreation.
- A facelift to the historic buildings in Bryan Park. The Friends of Bryan Park are working with the city to reactivate historic “park-itechture,” classic buildings that tell the history of Richmond. Working with the city, the friends group is restoring Bryan Park’s Camp House for community use, renewing the historic azalea garden pond and fountain, and working with GrowRVA to offer a new Saturday farmer’s market that allows for physical distancing.
These only are some examples of the crucial partnerships that make Richmond an exceptional and distinctive community where all area residents can benefit from the resources the city has to offer.
In a time where being outdoors literally can be a lifesaver, these collaborations are welcomed by the city and by community groups. They help fulfill the city’s mission to “provide places and recreational opportunities for all people to gather, celebrate, contemplate, and engage in activities that promote health, well-being, community, and the environment.”
Chris Frelke is director of Richmond City Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities. Contact him at: askparkrec@richmondgov.com
Anne-Marie McCartan resides in Byrd Park and headed up the Greater Byrd Park Geese Management Task Force. Contact her at: amccartan213@gmail.com