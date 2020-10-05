Chris Frelke and Anne-Marie McCartan column: Richmond’s parks offer opportunities for fun and partnerships

By Chris Frelke and Anne-Marie McCartan

Public appreciation for managed outdoor spaces has blossomed since health officials learned that the best place to be during the coronavirus pandemic is outside. Nothing could make park workers more satisfied than seeing people strolling, walking their dogs, biking and recreating in our almost 3,000 acres in Richmond’s parks.

What park users might not know is how much is happening behind the scenes when neighborhood residents and organizations partner with the city of Richmond to take ownership for the parks. Recognizing this energy, in 2018, the city adopted a deliberate approach to supporting and stimulating this kind of city-resident collaboration. These efforts are bearing fruit.

One such initiative stems from work by the volunteer Greater Byrd Park Geese Management Task Force, asked by the Byrd Park Civic League to propose a long-term strategy to manage the hundreds of domestic and Canada geese in and around the three small lakes in Byrd Park.