Chris Jones column: Remembering the day Prince Philip looked me in the eye

It rests on notions of service: People tolerate the greater privilege of others only if they perceive them as serving greater causes (the knives come out when they are seen as helping only themselves). Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip grasped that existential truth far better than their own children, and their children’s children.

They served. Even at 13, I had a notion that Prince Philip’s strutting his handsome self across the muddy playing fields of Greater Manchester and asking kids like me how they got to school (and we almost all took the regular town bus) must, you know, grow old.

So, of course, did this couple, which greatly strengthened their bond with their subjects. Despite all the dramatic recreations and tabloid hysteria, no one ever has questioned that their marriage was one of genuine affection, which history reveals to be a real rarity in royal-dom, where any number of other considerations come into play; many of them have been lucky to escape with someone they can barely tolerate.

In 1970s Britain, males married to very important women still were seen as unusual characters. Three years after my encounter with Prince Philip, Margaret Thatcher would become prime minister and her dweeby husband, Denis, would come in for all kinds of ribbing as an official holder of a handbag.