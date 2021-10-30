Chris Piper column: Virginia's defenders of democracy ensure free, fair and secure elections

A cornerstone of our American democracy is a free, fair and secure election process. Regardless of your party affiliation, you need to be assured the process encourages eligible voters to vote and that their choices are accurately recorded and counted.
Thousands of Virginians passionately defend this cornerstone. More than 133 certified registrars who follow 470 pages of Virginia election law operate year-round to ensure it. And when election season comes around, another 15,000 Virginians join the process as poll watchers, precinct captains and other roles.
These are your friends and neighbors — people you see in the grocery store, or at church or while walking in your neighborhood. They are trained and retrained to be on the front lines of the election to ensure a free and fair process with an accurate outcome decided by the majority of voters. They show up and work hard to protect your vote and the collective wishes of your community.
These guardians are the front line of a process that the Virginia Department of Elections has in place to ensure your elections are not susceptible to subterfuge. These are your defenders of democracy.
In recent years, much misinformation and disinformation has been disseminated about our election system. Some (but not all, of course) of these efforts have been intentional and designed to whittle away at public trust. But facts still stand soundly behind your ability to trust that our elections are an accurate reflection of the voice of the people.
While cybersecurity always is a concern, it’s important to know that Virginia law prohibits voting machines from being connected to the internet — and there always is a paper record of your vote.
These machines are certified at the federal level and then again at the state level. They are sealed, numbered, locked down and maintained under a controlled chain of custody. Then they are tested again using a predetermined sample of votes to see they are tallied accurately before you cast an actual vote. Because these are optical scan voting machines, there is a paper ballot that exists for every vote cast, which plays a part in how we check, recheck and then check again that the vote totals are accurate before an election is certified within seven days of the election. (Please remember: Election night returns are unofficial until this certification occurs.)
Protecting against fraudulent votes is a constant process. There are numerous steps at the local level to ensure the validity of a voter’s registration and that only eligible citizens and residents of Virginia are on the voter registration list. This is backed by dozens of processes and systems that rely upon the Virginia Department of Elections, the U.S. Postal Service’s National Change of Address registry, voter registration information shared among states, the Social Security Administration, the Office of Vital Records at the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia State Police Central Criminal Records Exchange, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and others.
Concerns about mail-in/absentee ballots, “harvesting” ballots and other potential voter fraud have received much attention but little supporting evidence. A 20-year study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found the level of by-mail ballot fraud is “exceedingly rare” since it occurs only in 0.00006% of instances nationally, and, in one state, 0.000004%. This is testimony to the checks and balances these ballots receive.
It has never been easier for a registered voter to cast a vote — which, despite a pandemic, contributed to record voter turnout in 2020 (4.5 million), with 60% of votes cast evenly between early in-person and mail-in/absentee, plus 40% cast on Election Day.
Voting in Virginia is fair, free and secure. The entire process is transparent and designed to ensure that every vote is counted and that only those eligible to vote are able to vote.
Voting is your right. And it is our privilege and duty to assure you that your ballot was counted accurately and produced a reliable, trustworthy outcome. You can count on your defenders of democracy.
Chris Piper is commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections. He is a board member of the National Association of State Election Directors, vice chair of the Electronic Registration Information Center, an executive committee member of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s standards board and a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Elections Task Force. Contact him at: chris.piper@elections.virginia.gov